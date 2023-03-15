Modernist Estates Marketplace is a new online platform for lovers of all things midcentury
Stefi Orazi’s Modernist Estates Marketplace is a forum for connecting design enthusiasts, whether you’re flat hunting, furnishing or even French polishing
Online interest in all things midcentury and modern shows no sign of abating. Modernist Estates Marketplace is a new venture from writer, photographer and designer Stefi Orazi, author of excellent books on the Golden Lane Estate, the Barbican and the whole concept of the Modernist Estate as a whole.
Intended to be bookmarked alongside favourite sites like The Modern House and Orazi’s other project, Things You Can Buy, the Marketplace is exactly that, a portal for all things modernism- and midcentury-related to be sold, searched for, collected and explored. Crucially, alongside the classifieds, there are sections for services offered and wanted (helpful when you need a framer or upholsterer), as well as the all-essential property section.
It's early days for the venture, but if it matches the interest Orazi has garnered from her Modernist Estates Instagram account, it should soon become another unmissable stop-off on the daily link round. For now the site is still in beta mode, with ad posting currently free of charge.
‘It was flattering that people come to me for advice,’ Orazi says of her Instagram page, ‘but the messages became unmanageable. So, I had the idea that if there was a site where people could speak directly to each other, it could be a really useful tool.’
Marketplace.ModernistEstates.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
