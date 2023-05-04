Lladró’s golden Darth Vader brightens up the dark side on Star Wars Day

As part of a celebration of its 70th anniversary, Lladró has released a golden Darth Vader sculpture for Star Wars Day 2023. Available to pre-order from 4 May, the special-edition sculpture joins the Spanish porcelain company’s extensive collection of figurines dedicated to the popular film series and will be available from Lladró’s newly launched New York concept store as well as online.

Golden Lladró Darth Vader joins its Star Wars line-up

(Image credit: Lladró)

Released in a limited edition of 70 pieces, the 50cm tall Darth Vader sculpture is finished in matte gold porcelain and features the Star Wars villain in dramatic action and precise detail.

Like every Lladró piece, each one is handmade by master porcelain artisans at the company’s Valencia base. It completes a series that includes Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian TV series (a Star Wars spin-off), and Star Wars heroines Rey, Ahsoka Tano, Queen Amidala and Princess Leia.

Lladró’s Grogu figurine, available from saksfifthavenue.com (opens in new tab) and lladro.com (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lladró)

Lladró’s 70th-anniversary celebrations also include a design book titled The Porcelain Revolution, charting the company’s innovative approach to experimenting with porcelain, as well as its rigorous craftsmanship process and quality. The book showcases the brand’s ‘The Guest’ collection in full, with iconic pieces by leading designers such as Jaime Hayon and Paul Smith.

Designer Jaime Hayon featured in The Porcelain Revolution, Lladró’s book celebrating the company’s 70th anniversary (Image credit: Lladró)

Just like the brand, the book offers a playful interpretation of porcelain production; it features different paper textures throughout, wearable paper masks, and detatchable temporary tattoos.

Lladró 435 W 14th street New York

lladro.com (opens in new tab)