Lladró’s golden Darth Vader brightens up the dark side on Star Wars Day
Lladró releases a golden Darth Vader sculpture on Star Wars Day, available online and in the New York concept store
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As part of a celebration of its 70th anniversary, Lladró has released a golden Darth Vader sculpture for Star Wars Day 2023. Available to pre-order from 4 May, the special-edition sculpture joins the Spanish porcelain company’s extensive collection of figurines dedicated to the popular film series and will be available from Lladró’s newly launched New York concept store as well as online.
Golden Lladró Darth Vader joins its Star Wars line-up
Released in a limited edition of 70 pieces, the 50cm tall Darth Vader sculpture is finished in matte gold porcelain and features the Star Wars villain in dramatic action and precise detail.
Like every Lladró piece, each one is handmade by master porcelain artisans at the company’s Valencia base. It completes a series that includes Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian TV series (a Star Wars spin-off), and Star Wars heroines Rey, Ahsoka Tano, Queen Amidala and Princess Leia.
Lladró’s 70th-anniversary celebrations also include a design book titled The Porcelain Revolution, charting the company’s innovative approach to experimenting with porcelain, as well as its rigorous craftsmanship process and quality. The book showcases the brand’s ‘The Guest’ collection in full, with iconic pieces by leading designers such as Jaime Hayon and Paul Smith.
Just like the brand, the book offers a playful interpretation of porcelain production; it features different paper textures throughout, wearable paper masks, and detatchable temporary tattoos.
Lladró 435 W 14th street New York
lladro.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Best Apple watch bands for the design aficionado
Whether sporty, cool or classic, find the best Apple watch bands for you
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Maxim Zhestkov’s mindbending VR art museum functions like a video game
‘Modules’ by digital artist Maxim Zhestkov is a VR art gallery where impossible physics feels palpable. We visit the artist’s London studio to experience the whole thing
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published