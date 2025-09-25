‘Grab your big scarf, it's the first day of fall,' Lenny Kravitz virally quipped when welcoming the autumn season. This fall, the music legend is offering us more than sartorial advice: today, Kravitz and his interiors firm Kravitz Design have announced a 62-piece capsule collection in collaboration with American furniture brand CB2.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kravitz Design and CB2)

Kravitz launched Kravitz Design in 2003 and has been carefully building a design empire when away from the stage (and exercising in leather trousers) ever since. In fact, the new CB2 line marks Kravitz's third partnership with the company in a decade, proving that this partnership really ain’t over ‘till it's over.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kravitz Design and CB2)

The assortment is influenced by both the sleek lines of European modernism and the laidback vibe of Malibu, California, according to the musician. ‘I was especially inspired by the International Style architecture movement and its influence on California modernism,’ Kravitz shared in a news release. ‘My aim was to create a collection of pieces that feel timeless.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kravitz Design and CB2)

Working closely with the team at CB2, Kravitz played with a varying material palette from soft leathers and Danish cord, to buttery suede and rich marble. The Kanan sofa and matching Kanan chair, for instance, has a distinctly mid-century feel, while the Rohe marble table with stainless-steel bases, is an homage to its namesake, Mies van der Rohe.

The leather Rake chair, a design Kravitz contributed as part of an earlier CB2 partnership, was reimagined this time around as an armless lounge chair and ottoman (available in taupe suede or off-white upholstery), injecting that California cool essence. The Nagara lighting series, with its rice paper shades, adds softness and warmth to the group.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kravitz Design and CB2)

‘What makes our partnership with Lenny so meaningful is our shared belief that the home should be a sanctuary,’ says Ryan Turf, president of CB2. ‘This newest collection reflects that philosophy. From Italian twills and marbles to thoughtfully designed upholstery and lighting, Lenny's perspective ensures each piece balances artistry and function.’

The CB2 x Kravitz Design collection is now available in CB2 stores nationwide and at CB2.com .