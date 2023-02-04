Sir Jony Ive designs folding red nose for Comic Relief

Led by Sir Jony Ive, creative studio LoveFrom has unveiled the new Red Nose Day 2023 design, in aid of biennial UK fundraising event Comic Relief. The design uses recyclable materials and is built with ease of transport in mind – folding out from a flat crescent shape into a paper sphere when used.

LoveFrom was founded in 2019, and revealed its LoveFrom.com website in 2021, following Ive’s three decades of design at Apple. The team includes designer Marc Newson, art director Peter Saville and former Apple designers Chris Wilson and Antonio Cavedoni, all of whom worked on the Red Nose Day 2023 design. ‘This new and seemingly simple red nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make, and has involved our entire team,’ commented Ive. ‘We hope it brings a little moment of joy to anyone who wears one.’

Jony Ive and LoveFrom’s Red Nose Day 2023 design



(Image credit: Courtesy Comic Relief)

Created almost entirely (95%) from plant-based materials, the nose folds out from two plastic crescents, and into a paper honeycomb sphere that clips onto the wearer’s nose. Being able to fold flat, the piece overtakes previous designs, which have historically been made from moulded plastic or foam (2021 saw the first plant-based design), in terms of efficiency.

Comic Relief was founded in 1985 by Richard Curtis and Jane Tewson, as an opportunity to fundraise through comedy, with the first Red Nose Day taking place in 1988. The campaign has since become a biennial occurrence, and Red Nose Day 2023 takes place on 17 March 2023. Money raised will support causes to prevent homelessness and food poverty, as well as mental health charities.

The Sir Jony Ive designed Red Nose is available at amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)