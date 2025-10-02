Guess the unlikely source of inspiration for this new Ikea light
Ikea’s Allen key, a tool that has assisted (and frustrated) in many a home assembly project, is honoured by the new flatpack ‘Ödleblad’ lampshade (no Allen key required)
Ikea’s Allen key has become an unlikely source of inspiration. The humble tool, while an Ikea furniture-assembling necessity, is rarely centre stage. Now, the Swedish furniture giant brings it to the forefront with its new ‘Ödleblad’ pendant lampshade, a flatpack design with a sculptural edge.
‘Ödleblad’ is the new Ikea lampshade inspired by Allen keys
Ikea designer David Wahl took on the challenge of designing the piece. Wahl is known for his expressive shapes, and makes sure efficiency is a priority of his designs. This isn’t limited to choosing the right material for the project; he also hones in on form and construction, to minimise waste right from the start.
The biggest obstacle Wahl faced was to design a flatpack lampshade that stays clear of excess material and also seamlessly connects without fittings. He settled on a birch veneer to make the interlocking pieces, which are shaped like an Allen key.
‘The Allen key is usually something hidden away in a drawer, but it’s one of the most quietly influential objects in our history,’ says David Wahl, designer at Ikea. ‘With “Ödleblad”, I wanted to let it step forward into the light as a sculptural centrepiece. It’s my homage to a tool that has shaped how people bring Ikea into their homes.’
Wahl continues, ‘The Allen key shape is brilliant, because with its specific form, we get precision-cut parts with minimal waste. The entire sphere is held together by its own geometry. There’s no need for extra fittings, which is a smarter way to use materials and a really satisfying way to build something.’
Although an Allen key is very simple in its design, the new lighting piece is far from it. It's composed of 60 identical parts, with interlocking pieces, all shaped like the tool. It is only natural, for Ikea, that the luminaire comes flatpacked. However, if the thought of clicking together 60 pieces seems rather testing, know that “Ödleblad” comes in five modules, each made up of 12 pre-assembled parts. These subsequently slot together to form the complete 60-part sphere.
When the lamp is turned on, the shade offers a soft and subdued glow. It's a playful tribute to the helpful, yet frustrating, little tool, and funnily enough, no Allen key is required for assembly.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
