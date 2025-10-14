Your favourite Parisian-Japanese coffee shop Café Kitsuné has collaborated with Iittala, the Finnish design house, on a limited-edition coffee cup collection. Built on Iittala’s iconic Teema series, the collection blends functionality with French elegance and Japanese simplicity.

Café Kitsuné X Iittala: special edition Teema mugs

Iittala is known for its avant-garde vision. Founded in 1881, Iittala has long paired avant-garde design with expert craftsmanship in glass and ceramics – qualities reflected in this latest collaboration.. Working closely with the cafe (Café Kitsuné just opened a new London location earlier this summer), the new collection is rooted in the pioneering spirit of Finnish designer Kaj Franck. First introduced in 1952 and reimagined in 1981, the Teema mug embodies Franck’s design vision – simple, enduring forms rooted in equality and moderation – making it the perfect blueprint for the collaboration.

The Teema mug becomes a blank canvas for Café Kitsuné’s signature latte art, reinterpreted as a delicate surface print. The collection is available in four soft, pastel tones; matcha, sakura, cappuccino and sesame, which reflect Café Kitsuné’s vibrant drink menu.

The collaborative design doesn’t stray far from Iittala’s foundational Teema pieces, allowing for an easy addition into existing tableware collections.

‘The mug is more than a vessel; it’s a reflection of the way we live – thoughtful, aesthetic, and aligned with small moments that shape our day,’ shares Janni Vepsäläinen, Iittala’s creative director. ‘This collaboration brings together Finnish design clarity and refined café culture, expressed in objects that are both classic and personal.’

In addition to the limited-edition collection, Café Kitsuné has also created a pop-up menu (available for one month only) for the Paris and Tokyo locations. The menu reimagines the collection’s colour names as drinks – from a smooth matcha latte to a roasted black sesame blend – paired with pastries chosen to complement each flavour.

Café Kitsuné’s general director Johanna Lellouche says on the collaboration: 'working with Iittala allowed us to bring our vision of a lifestyle where design and ritual come together into the home, through objects that quietly speak to both form and feeling.’

The Café Kitsuné X Iittala Teema mugs launch globally on 16th October 2025 and are available at Iittala stores, Café Kitsuné cafés and online, RRP €30.00