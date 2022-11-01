Nifemi Marcus-Bello wins Hublot Design Prize 2022

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nifemi Marcus-Bello’s work in community projects with an ethnographic bent have seen him scoop the Hublot Design Prize 2022, announced by jury members Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries; Marva Griffin, the founder of the design fair SaloneSatellite; the design critic and author Alice Rawsthorn; and Samuel Ross, who won the award in 2019.

Nigerian-born designer Marcus-Bello won for his work that results in new forms and typologies centring around the needs of the community. In 2021, he won the Life-Enhancer of the Year in the Wallpaper* Design Awards, for ‘For the community by the community' portable handwashing station.

‘For the community by the community' portable handwashing station, by NMBello Studio (Image credit: Dennis Osadebe)

Maya Bird-Murphy and Connor Cook received the Pierre Keller award.

All eight finalists considered the benefits of design in a diverse range of works, from Connor Cook’s transformation of computer game engines for interactive audio-visual experiences to Maya Bird-Murphy, who brings skill-building workshops to under-represented communities. Hiroto Yoshizoe is concerned with urban development, Kusheda Mensah with social interaction. For Sasha Anisimova, illustration depicts the realities of war, while Luigi Alberto Cippini’s background as an artist and curator facilitates his work in devising research projects. Sun Xiaoxi utilises graphic design skills in his marriage of traditional Chinese typography with contemporary design.

The Hublot Design Prize, launched in 2015 to mark the tenth anniversary of the Big Bang, was conceived by Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe and the late graphic artist designer Pierre Keller. The winner is set to receive 100,000 Swiss francs in prize money

‘Hublot has always been a close marriage between the worlds of watchmaking and design,’ says Guadalupe. ‘We employ the best watchmakers, but at the same time we delve deeply into the world of design to make sure that the brand keeps innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The Hublot Design Prize is a chance to showcase the very best young designers and give their work the publicity it deserves. They are an inspiration to everything we do at Hublot and we wish them all every success in the future.’

hublot.com