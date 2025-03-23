Brazilian designer Guilherme Wentz’s new collection creates sanctuary at home
His stunning new pocket collection of home accessories was designed for a market of one, but luckily, the covetable Objects for Silence are available to all
Those who know Brazilian designer Guilherme Wentz know that his love for solitude and sanctuary is genuine. For him, carving out a little alone time is essential, and with the launch of his new collection of home accessories, Objects for Silence, we better understand that the practice is the cornerstone of his creative process..
Guilherme Wentz’s Objects for Silence
The collection includes an oil lamp, table light, candleholder, and an incense burner, all items Wentz sees as essential for his home. 'For this launch, I wanted to create the essentials, not trendy design objects. These are things that I need to compliment my space, to create silence, sanctuary, and some time for thinking and designing,' says Wentz. 'It’s why I chose aluminium as a material. The products reflect their environment, interacting with space and the light they create. They work in concert with my space, helping me – and my clients – get the most satisfaction out of my furniture pieces and live well in the moment. In that way, we are a lifestyle brand, not just a design company…I live like this.'
Sustainability is also foundational to the Wentz lifestyle. All the Objects for Silence are made from recycled aluminium, an abundant local material in a country known for having one of the highest rates of recycling in the world. 'There is something timeless about using recycled materials, which is very important to me. Every one of our products must have some lasting impact on the environment to help with the problem, and hopefully, the design itself will be lasting too,' said Wentz.
His credentials in sustainable design were well established before launching his new collection. In 2022, he purchased a manufacturing facility in his hometown of Caxias do Sul, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, to produce a new lighting line anchored by the celebrated Corda series. Controlling the manufacturing process suits his exacting style and allows him to innovate and fabricate more sustainably. Also, in 2022, he trademarked We-Knit, his proprietary technology for upcycling ocean plastics into seamless, upholstered furniture that would otherwise be impossible to create. His undulating Tubo dining chair is a marvel born of this process and has become a bestseller.
This mix of industriousness and design talent has quickly made Wentz one of Brazil’s most important designers, and his business is growing accordingly. In June, he will relaunch his flagship showroom in São Paulo’s Jardins neighbourhood, among the top design brands from Brazil and beyond along Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva, the street famous for its many art galleries and design showrooms. It’s a more prominent expression of the Wentz brand that makes room for his new line of case goods, including consoles, cupboards, sideboards, and nightstands - also launching in June.
Wentz is making a lot of noise for a person who prefers peace and quiet. In the five short years since he launched his first furniture line and a small São Paulo showroom to support it, he has enjoyed one success after another - even through the difficult days of COVID-19, when he saw record sales of his minimal, contemporary pieces. His new line of accessories is just his latest accomplishment, with more big achievements coming soon and likely for years to come.
Scott Mitchem is one of the longest-tenured Wallpaper* contributors, joining the team in 1999 after attending Purdue University and moving to New York City from his hometown of Chicago. He started as an editorial associate, later served as Brazil Editor-at-Large while living in São Paulo, and is currently a contributing editor based in Miami. Scott covers design, architecture, travel, and all things Brazil while working as an executive in design and real estate development and working towards a Master’s Degree at Georgetown University. He has written for many other publications and was one of several authors who recently contributed to The Architecture of Studio MK27, a book by Rizzoli chronicling the history of the acclaimed Brazilian architecture studio founded by Marcio Kogan.
