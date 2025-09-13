Triennale Milano unveiled a new creative space for children. Gioco, which means 'game' in Italian, is designed to be a space for kids to let their imagination and creativity flow freely, surrounded by different kinds of activities, both active and contemplative.

Discover Gioco at Triennale Milano

Gioco is part of the redesign of Piano Parco, a renovated space which opened to the public last May. It includes events and workshops run by the Triennale Education Department (a research centre part of the cultural institution that is Triennale Milano), but it is also encouraged for families to make free use of the space.

The design of the space was entrusted to architect Luca Cipelletti (he also designed Cucina Triennale, which opened this summer) who worked closely with French design studio Smarin, specialising in furnishings designed for interaction.

Stepping into the space, visitors will see a series of modular furniture consisting of cork blocks and flat surfaces in pine. The choice of materiality was based heavily on sustainability, longevity, and sensory qualities. Each piece was assembled without nails or screws, allowing for blocks to be dismantled and used as desks and seats, partitions, storage units, and play structures.

Furthermore, due to the interchangeable quality of the furniture, the space can be adapted to different environments. This can vary from a play area, a dance studio (by stacking the blocks for example), or even a workspace.

Accessorising the space are multiple playthings, such as modules and tools to accompany imaginative playing and building. There are also nooks for children to enjoy a library of picture books in English, Italian, and Italian sign language.

The design is a reflection of its location, making sure the needs for museum visitors with children are met. The new Gioco space is a playful example of functional design which accommodates both adults and children.

Gioco is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Triennale Milano, viale Alemagna 6, 20121 Milano triennale.org