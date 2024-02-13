Giles Deacon's collection for Sanderson is a theatrical take on interior textiles
British designer Giles Deacon delved into the Sanderson archives to create an eclectic series of textiles and wallpapers
Giles Deacon and Sanderson present a collection of theatrical wallpapers and textiles inspired by the British company's archives. The fashion designer and illustrator had visited the Sanderson archives, digging into 160 years of excellence in textiles and wallcoverings. The collection was developed organically following his visit, with the designer offering a reimagining of the Sanderson prints.
Sanderson x Giles Deacon
Sanderson's history is punctuated by an array of exceptional designs; best known for its interpretations of flora, the company has never shied away from whimsy and playful additions to its archives. The collection by Deacon plays with their most recognisable codes, enriching them with the designer's distinctive inspirations, from Greek mythology to Medieval iconography, mixed with contemporary references.
Among the collection's highlights is Pygmalion, a ton-sur-ton trompe l'oeil print featuring a Rococo concoction of dolphins, giant artichokes, fennel, garlic bulbs and mollusc shells. Meanwhile, Deacon was inspired by Sanderson's Etchings & Roses print to create Cupid's Beau, a repainted version of the company's classic featuring painstakingly illustrated flora, ribbons and insects in a contrasting colour composition.
On the more contemporary end of the spectrum is the Bantam Net, a diamond pattern recreating the humble chicken wire from Deacon's 2004 fashion collection in luxurious jacquard. Another modern classic is Regency Aperigon, a striped motif inspired by the Greek ‘infinite polygon’ (‘Apeirogon’), translated in vertical form and in ten bold colourways.
'With the grand scale of these designs, it is not intended that they should live in grand proportions at all, quite the opposite,' says Deacon. 'These designs have been imagined for all. For those who are entranced by eccentricity, decadence and comfort in equal measure. From apartments and pieds-a-terre to stately homes or cottages, the collection is for those who wish to live amongst enduring and timeless beauty.'
'There is a transformative aspect to interiors – a world away from the outside – where you are immersed in your own unique utopia. This collection seeks to immerse you in magical storytelling, crossing from subtle to boldly sublime and back again.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
