Enzo Mari’s lacquered objects go on show at Rome’s Galleria Giustini / Stagetti
Nine of the works Enzo Mari created for MaruTomi will be on display for the first time since 2002
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Milanese designer Enzo Mari’s works for MaruTomi are the subject of a new exhibition at Galleria Giustini / Stagetti. The nine works Mari produced for the Japanese company specialising in objects created with lacquer, using traditional techniques, are set to be on display for the first time since they were originally exhibited in Milan in 2002.
Exhibition Enzo Mari, Urushi no Kirameki spotlights the collection originally designed in 2001, shifting the focus on to a lesser-known period of his career which saw him explore both craftsmanship and physical labour. He used three different types of wood - Japanese lime, Zelkova serrata, and Thujopsis dolabrata - for pieces which were then subjected to different lacquering techniques. Each method creates a subtly different finish, from Nuritate, a deep glossy lacquering technique, to Roiro, a lacquering technique which leaves a gleaming mirrored surface and Fukiurushi which recalls textured wood. The pieces are in mahogany, recognised as the colour of elegance, and caramel, expressing radiance.
Mari draws on his understanding of the natural substance lacquer, found in the sap of the tree Urushi only located in Japan and southeast Asia, for complex processes which can require more than 100 steps. Lacquer’s distinctive shine is only achieved by multiple applications, using different processes including sandpaper to form its ultimate strength and sheen.
Enzo Mari, Urushi no Kirameki, takes place May 12th – June 9th, 2023
Address
Galleria Giustini / Stagetti
Via Gregoriana 41, 00187 Roma
giustinistagetti.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Welcome to Chappe: Finland's 'pocket sized' house of art
Chappe, a new art house in southern Finland designed by JKMM, punches above its weight
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Veuve Clicquot’s Sunny Side Up Café brings Caribbean flavours and champagne to Piccadilly Circus
Welcome the warmer months with Veuve Clicquot’s Sunny Side Up Café pop-up in London with a menu curated by British chef Andi Oliver
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
New classicism: summer fashion, photographed on Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula
Against the backdrop of Ed Tuttle’s Amanzoe in Greece, elegant summer fashion captured by Melanie + Ramon in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*
By Jack Moss • Published