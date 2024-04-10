Desalto reveals its softer side at Salone del Mobile 2024
Desalto, known for its sculptural furniture designs, will debut its first upholstered pieces at Salone del Mobile 2024 in Milan
In partnership with Desalto
At Salone del Mobile 2024, Brianza-based Desalto, known for its distinctive, sculptural furniture in materials such as metal, stone, ceramic, and glass, will present its first foray into the world of upholstery.
When Francesco Rota was appointed as Desalto’s new artistic director back in 2022, he promised an exciting and ambitious perspective for the company’s future: to bring Desalto back to its roots, ‘through a lens of experimentation and innovation that will distinguish the company in the competitive world of design. Not just a series of products, but also an expression of being Desalto.’
In Milan, the brand’s latest expression of innovation will include sofas, chaise longues and pouffes, in which Desalto’s signature architectural silhouettes combine with upholstered softness. Under Rota’s direction, the hard/soft contrast will be physically communicated via the use of polyurethane parallelepipeds (three-dimensional figures formed by six parallelograms) in different sizes, placed next to one another to create op-art spectacle. Alongside the new upholstered furniture designs will be classic Desalto pieces, including the ‘Clay’ table in its various versions.
Desalto will show at Hall 9, Stand D10, Salone del Mobile, Rho Fiera Milano, 16-21 April 2024, desalto.it
