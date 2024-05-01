This new contemporary paint brand is a (brush) stroke of genius

New Scandinavian wall paint brand Blēo unites with today’s most intriguing architects, designers and artists to offer a unique collection of distinctive palettes reflective of each individual's artistic experience and preference.

Exploring the boundaries of paint, the self-proclaimed ‘colour house’'s first colourful ensemble includes fifteen collaborators including Ronan Bouroullec, Barber Osgerby, Cecilie Bahnsen, Muller Van Severen, and Sabine Marcelis, to name just a few. Blēo’s mission is to be led by contemporary culture and research, breaking out of the conventional boundaries of paint, and creating an eclectic collection of palettes which offer a peek inside each creative’s mind.

Blēo palettes are the answer to your wall paint design ideas

Core collection by Muller Van Severen (Image credit: Courtesy of Blēo)

Founded and based in Copenhagen, Blēo stays true to Scandinavian design ethos, with paints produced locally, minimalist packaging, and an awareness on the environmental impact making sure its paints are 100% water-based, eco-friendly, non-toxic, low-VOC, and EU Ecolabel certified.

Blēo (meaning a colour, hue, or complexion in Old English) is rooted in creating colours that harmonise with each other in a variety of ways from chromaticity to intensity, brilliance to tonality. Each palette has 10-24 hues which can be used independently, or can be elegantly combined to achieve more complex wall paint design ideas. The colour compositions offer a glimpse into the creative's aesthetic universes, with palettes that represent recurring chromatic themes across their work (from John Pawson's white minimalism to Muller Van Severen's distinctive blocks or reds, blues and greens).

Salad by Inga Sempé (Image credit: Courtesy of Blēo)

Blēo’s inaugural campaign interprets signature hues from the colour house’s first round of visionaries. The paints have a two-year shelf life and are packaged in biodegradable, FSC certified, and recycled materials. This is completely airtight, with an ergonomic screw top, and can be easily transported-especially for city dwellers who can carry it home by hand, bike or on the tube.

‘Working with a roster of leaders in their own fields—artists, architects, designers, foundations, and institutions—we aspire to be groundbreaking in ours,’ said Blēo founder Anne Grønskov. ‘Uninterested in building an extensive range, we believe in carefully selecting and curating colours alongside the finest creative minds. All of them are colour experts in our view.’

bleocollective.com

Saturated Palette by Sabine Marcelis (Image credit: Courtesy of Blēo)

Demi Ton by Ronan Bouroullec (Image credit: Courtesy of Blēo)

Island by Cecilie Manz (Image credit: Courtesy of Blēo)