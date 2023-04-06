Baxter’s Salone del Mobile 2023 collection nods to the 1970s

The new Baxter furniture collection is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April

Baxter Casa at Salone del Mobile 2023
From left: ‘Dune’ bookcase by Draga & Aurel, ‘Joni’ desk by Christophe Delcourt, ‘Haiku’ desk lamp by Baxter, ‘Lazybone’ chairs by Studiopepe
(Image credit: Massimo Colonna)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

The new series of designs presented by Baxter this year draws on a series of eclectic inspirations: Pop Art, 1970s design, the iconic Majorelle blue, and Studio 54. Tying in the collection is a well-considered colour palette of soft neutral enlightened by energetic bursts of blue and teal, and materials that range from fibreglass, marble brass, leather, glass and chromed metal. The collection is portrayed through a series of immersive spaces, the bright interiors of a timeless villa whose architecture merges brutalist and modernism, suspended in time and geography. 

Baxter Casa at Salone del Mobile 2023

‘Jo’ sofa and ‘Dune’ small table by Draga & Aurel, ‘Allure’ round table and ‘Aran’ rug by Baxter, 

(Image credit: Massimo Colonna)

Baxter's living spaces are adorned with Draga & Aurel's welcoming sofa, featuring an electric blue Nabuck seat over a brass structure, or the studio's undulated fibreglass table. 

In this ideal house’s study, we find the ‘Joni’ desk by Christophe Delcourt, its soft silhouettes clad in Kashmir Nude leather with a curved wooden top. Designer duo Draga & Aurel transports us back to the 1970s with the ‘Dune’ bookcase, a psychedelic composition of chromed metal that is both a dynamic and functional piece. The 1970s theme is carried on by Studiopepe’s ‘So Good’ armchair: over a chrome tubular structure, the pair have gently propped an oversized leather seat, a relaxed design gesture for a piece that promises to become an icon of comfort.

Baxter Casa at Salone del Mobile 2023

‘Jo’ armchair and ‘Nuvola’ floor lamp by Draga & Aurel, ‘Clara’ bed by Christophe Delcourt

(Image credit: Massimo Colonna)

Elsewhere in the bedroom, an armchair by Draga & Aurel (again decked in the unmissable electric blue Nabuck) stands alongside Christophe Delcourt's bed, its enveloping silhouette transforming it into a multifunctional, secluded spot in the home. 

The multiple personalities of Baxter converge in this multifaceted collection, offering a domestic view that is contemporary yet comforting, in collaboration with an eclectic range of creatives. 

Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 5, Stand H01-H11

Baxter Cinema, Largo Augusto, 1, Milan

baxter.it (opens in new tab)

Baxter Casa at Salone del Mobile 2023

Isamu table and Fany console by Roberto Lazzeroni, So Far chairs by Studiopepe, Haiku ceiling lamps by Baxter, 

(Image credit: Massimo Colonna)
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

