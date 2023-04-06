Baxter’s Salone del Mobile 2023 collection nods to the 1970s
The new Baxter furniture collection is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week (opens in new tab)
The new series of designs presented by Baxter this year draws on a series of eclectic inspirations: Pop Art, 1970s design, the iconic Majorelle blue, and Studio 54. Tying in the collection is a well-considered colour palette of soft neutral enlightened by energetic bursts of blue and teal, and materials that range from fibreglass, marble brass, leather, glass and chromed metal. The collection is portrayed through a series of immersive spaces, the bright interiors of a timeless villa whose architecture merges brutalist and modernism, suspended in time and geography.
Baxter's living spaces are adorned with Draga & Aurel's welcoming sofa, featuring an electric blue Nabuck seat over a brass structure, or the studio's undulated fibreglass table.
In this ideal house’s study, we find the ‘Joni’ desk by Christophe Delcourt, its soft silhouettes clad in Kashmir Nude leather with a curved wooden top. Designer duo Draga & Aurel transports us back to the 1970s with the ‘Dune’ bookcase, a psychedelic composition of chromed metal that is both a dynamic and functional piece. The 1970s theme is carried on by Studiopepe’s ‘So Good’ armchair: over a chrome tubular structure, the pair have gently propped an oversized leather seat, a relaxed design gesture for a piece that promises to become an icon of comfort.
Elsewhere in the bedroom, an armchair by Draga & Aurel (again decked in the unmissable electric blue Nabuck) stands alongside Christophe Delcourt's bed, its enveloping silhouette transforming it into a multifunctional, secluded spot in the home.
The multiple personalities of Baxter converge in this multifaceted collection, offering a domestic view that is contemporary yet comforting, in collaboration with an eclectic range of creatives.
Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 5, Stand H01-H11
Baxter Cinema, Largo Augusto, 1, Milan
baxter.it (opens in new tab)
