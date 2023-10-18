Elena Salmistraro reinterprets a classic Steinway piano with a Disney twist

Steinway & Sons enlisted Italian designer Elena Salmistraro to create a reimagining of their classic 'Spirio r' grand piano to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary. The Steinway x Disney: Mickey Mouse Limited Edition piano features an interpretation of the quintessential Disney character with a colour explosion.

Steinway x Disney: Mickey Mouse Limited Edition by Elena Salmistraro

(Image credit: Courtesy Steinway)

The Mickey Mouse Limited Edition piano features an all-white background that becomes a canvas for a colourful, multi-pattern extravaganza. The piano was unveiled at the Steinway Hall New York with classical pianist (and former Wallpaper* Guest Editor) Lang Lang performing for the occasion. 'The design is amazing. You see Mickey all over the piano, in a cool and colourful way,' says the Chinese pianist.

Chosen for the artistic intervention, the 'Spirio | r' is the world’s finest high resolution player piano, whose features include live performance capture and playback.

The artwork was hand-painted on the piano, while the flat and sharp keys are rendered in a distinctive blue hue, and the piano was created in a limited edition of 25 pieces available worldwide.

(Image credit: Courtesy Steinway)

Salmistraro is a collaborator of some of today's leading design brands, from Natuzzi to Cappellini. 'Elena is one of the most promising young Italian designers: she is sunny, creative, and her imagination has no limits,' Giulio Cappellini told us earlier this year as part of his Wallpaper* Guest Editorship.

Her signature colour composition feature contrasting palettes of bold hues and patterns that add to the artistry of the piano and the whimsical world of Mickey Mouse.

(Image credit: Courtesy Steinway)

'I’ve been inspired by Mickey Mouse’s lively character, curiosity and joy since I was little,' says Salmistraro. 'I have infused it with what I feel is a vibrant and powerful design. The piano’s white background represents the sketch board that Mickey Mouse was originally created on years ago while rich and colorful tones give energy to his iconic characteristics. The blue gradient represents the movement of music around him, brought together through the gold rivers to create a symphony of sound.'

(Image credit: Courtesy Steinway)