‘The boundary between fact and fiction is extremely blurry': Simon McBurney as Mnemonic returns to the theatre
Mnemonic, conceived and directed by Complicité Artistic Director, Simon McBurney, is at the Olivier, National Theatre until 10 August 2024
‘All facts are subject to change,’ says Complicité co-founder and artistic director, Simon McBurney. ‘Things that we think are absolute constantly reinvent themselves. Newton believed the world was definitive in its mechanised structure. Einstein taught us that everything is relative. Now, the theory of chaos shows us that not only is everything relative, but it is also constantly changing and evolving.’
It is an interweaving of references McBurney is once again picking his way through as his play, Mnemonic, returns to the theatre 25 years after its original debut. The brainchild of British theatre company, Complicité, the play encompasses a pollination of art forms, building a web of fact and fiction with which to draw in the audience.
‘What was a fact one day can be adjusted, changed, and developed another day,’ McBurney adds. ‘Similarly, what we call fiction is a story we tell, but every story has its origins in truth, which could be considered a fact. Thus, the boundary between fact and fiction is extremely blurry. We perceive our lives and the world as clear, with distinct objects, ideas, people, nations, origins, loves, and so on. However, if you translate these concepts into what's going on inside us, you encounter an infinite entanglement of different ideas. When trying to grasp a simple idea, like “what represents home?”, it’s more of a feeling than a concrete concept. Representing a feeling is more poetic than narrative and consists of countless, small elements. This show aims to capture that complexity.’
A simple story - a body, found in the ice, a woman looking for her father and a man for a lost lover - becomes a springboard for a questioning of our relationship with memory, in themes as relevant now as they were upon their original launch. ‘I think now is the right time to revisit it because everything we were thinking about then has become even more prescient: migration, origins, home, memory, what we're going to do with the future, love.’
For McBurney, the main challenge when it comes to revisiting the show is: ‘Taking myself out of the show and putting someone else in, someone from a completely different cultural background. The original show was deeply connected to me and my ancestry, with my father being American and my mother Irish. I didn't really know where I belonged. Now, with someone else in that role, we have to shape the show in their image and also find a way to represent all our heritages, which has become increasingly important. This reflects the key question of our time: who we think we are and where are we going?’
Mnemonic is at the Olivier, National Theatre 22 June – 10 August
www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
Mnemonic – A Site is published from 2 July, to order https://www.complicite.org/shop/mnemonic-a-site/
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant
This summer, rosé wine estate Minuty brings the French Riviera lifestyle to the heart of London at the Rosewood Hotel, whose terrace has been transformed into Villa Minuty restaurant
By Melina Keays Published
-
Remembering Rusty Egan's Blitz Club: a place to 'avoid the mob and the homophobes', where the New Romantics were born
As he releases new vinyl boxset, 'Blitzed!', Wallpaper* meets DJ Dusty Egan to talk about London's scene-building Blitz club – the antidote to the late 70s punk scene and a hot-bed of experimental fashion
By Craig McLean Published
-
The Orangery at Kensington Palace offers high tea and verdant vistas in a royal London setting
The Orangery at Kensington Palace Gardens is the perfect green setting for a sunny day treat of afternoon tea and more
By Ellie Stathaki Published