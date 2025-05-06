The pastel-tinted world of Wes Anderson is celebrated in a retrospective coming to London’s Design Museum in November 2025. In collaboration with La Cinémathèque Française, and in partnership with Wes Anderson and American Empirical Pictures, this is the first exhibition dedicated to the director that looks at the evolution of his films.

'Wes Anderson: The Archive' at the Design Museum

The Design Museum exhibition titled 'Wes Anderson: The Archives', will showcase over 600 models, props and costumes from Anderson’s films, from his first experiments in the 1990s right up to his most recent Oscar-winning The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Accompanying this, the exhibition will also feature his first drafts and work-in-progress material, including small-scale models such as the 3m wide model of The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Other highlights include the vending machines from Asteroid City; a Fendi fur coat worn by Gwyneth Paltrow as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums; and Mr Fox wearing his signature corduroy suit. The museum says this is the first time these items have been displayed in the UK.

The filmmaker is known for his eye for symmetry, long takes and a postmodern aesthetic. With everything steeped in pastels, his signature style has inspired boutiques, bakeries, hotels and showrooms around the world. Now, Anderson sees his aesthetic in the context of an upcoming espionage black comedy, The Phoenician Scheme, which hits cinemas 30 May.

The exhibition journeys through all of the films, every one unique, yet together entirely cohesive and notably ‘Wes’. Explore the director's inspirations and homages, from his first feature film Bottle Rocket to the globally recognised The Grand Budapest Hotel and the melancholic charm of The Royal Tenenbaums.

The exhibition, which will run until 26 July 2026, is set to offer behind-the-scenes insight into Anderson's fascinating world and celebrates his influence on contemporary cinema.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) (Image credit: ©Twentieth Century Fox–American Empirical Pictures/DR)

Paul Schlase, Tony Revolori, Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) (Image credit: 20th CenturyFox–Scott Rudin Productions–Indian Paintbrush–Studio Babelsberg/DR)

Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) (Image credit: ©DR)

Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody in The Darjeeling Limited Limited (2007) (Image credit: ©DR)

'Wes Anderson: The Archives' will run at the Design Museum from 21 November 2025 until 26 July 2026. Tickets are available to pre-book here: designmuseum.org