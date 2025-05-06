A major Wes Anderson retrospective is coming to London
Coming to London’s Design Museum in November 2025, ‘Wes Anderson: The Archives’ explores the director's filmography from the 1990s to his recent Oscar-winning picture, accompanied by hundreds of props, models and costumes
The pastel-tinted world of Wes Anderson is celebrated in a retrospective coming to London’s Design Museum in November 2025. In collaboration with La Cinémathèque Française, and in partnership with Wes Anderson and American Empirical Pictures, this is the first exhibition dedicated to the director that looks at the evolution of his films.
'Wes Anderson: The Archive' at the Design Museum
The Design Museum exhibition titled 'Wes Anderson: The Archives', will showcase over 600 models, props and costumes from Anderson’s films, from his first experiments in the 1990s right up to his most recent Oscar-winning The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Accompanying this, the exhibition will also feature his first drafts and work-in-progress material, including small-scale models such as the 3m wide model of The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Other highlights include the vending machines from Asteroid City; a Fendi fur coat worn by Gwyneth Paltrow as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums; and Mr Fox wearing his signature corduroy suit. The museum says this is the first time these items have been displayed in the UK.
The filmmaker is known for his eye for symmetry, long takes and a postmodern aesthetic. With everything steeped in pastels, his signature style has inspired boutiques, bakeries, hotels and showrooms around the world. Now, Anderson sees his aesthetic in the context of an upcoming espionage black comedy, The Phoenician Scheme, which hits cinemas 30 May.
The exhibition journeys through all of the films, every one unique, yet together entirely cohesive and notably ‘Wes’. Explore the director's inspirations and homages, from his first feature film Bottle Rocket to the globally recognised The Grand Budapest Hotel and the melancholic charm of The Royal Tenenbaums.
The exhibition, which will run until 26 July 2026, is set to offer behind-the-scenes insight into Anderson's fascinating world and celebrates his influence on contemporary cinema.
'Wes Anderson: The Archives' will run at the Design Museum from 21 November 2025 until 26 July 2026. Tickets are available to pre-book here: designmuseum.org
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
