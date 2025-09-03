From art to fashion, and back again: Jonathan Schofield’s figurative work is back in style
After graduating from London’s Royal College of Art, Jonathan Schofield began a career as a creative director at Stella McCartney. Now, he has returned to his first love, painting
‘If we’re speaking about an artistic life, then I really feel like I cheated death,' says Jonathan Schofield, art-world survivor. After graduating from London’s Royal College of Art (RCA) in the late 1990s under the tutelage of the likes of Peter Doig and Helen Chadwick, the London-based painter found that the type of work he wanted to create was out of step with the trends of the art world.
‘At that time, around the turn of the century, everyone seemed to be talking about everything but painting. I had always loved paint and colour, so I felt like I was really swimming against the tide,’ he confesses. Eventually, it was in the world of his other lifelong obsession, fashion, that an opportunity for a career arose. ‘A friend asked me to be art director on a fashion shoot; I took it not really knowing at all what it would involve. When I realised it was essentially about making images – and being paid for it – I just thought that was amazing.’
Now, Schofield is preparing for a new exhibition, titled ‘The Defiance of Summer’ (30 September – 21 November 2025 at Vivienne Robert Projects), having returned to painting. He picked up his brushes again seriously during Covid, following a career as creative director at Stella McCartney. ‘I wasn’t meant to have a second turn of the wheel, and so I feel very liberated. As a young artist, you’re so hyper-conscious of your place in the world of private views and artistic trends that you can feel trapped. But since I came back to it, I feel liberated just to paint the things I want to paint.’
Of course, Schofield’s art-school education influenced the work he did as a fashion brand’s creative director. Is the inverse also true? ‘In the art world, I think there’s a snobbery about the purity of the profession. Work is considered a dirty word,’ he says. ‘Now that I’ve worked in a commercial environment with deadlines, I appreciate the importance of discipline and consistency. When you dig into the lives of the great artists, Van Gogh or Francis Bacon, they were incredibly disciplined. Of course, painting can be something profound and even mystical, but there’s a certain level of mundanity that you have to put up with to get there.’
If his work in fashion helped develop his work ethic and process, it also clearly informs the subjects of so many of his paintings, which often depict stylish bourgeoisie in various states of leisure. I ask him if, when he started painting these subjects, he was concerned about whether drawing from the modish world of fashion might be perceived as being at odds with the supposedly high ideals of fine art and painting. ‘I think if one thing keeps me up at night it’s that people take my work as just an endorsement of the culture of “lifestyle” that they reference. I paint about illusions, the barrage of images we are so inundated with that tell us where we should be and how we should look. These aspirational images are so tyrannical and are presented to us without any irony or context. So I’m trying to inhabit that world and paint it with a critical or satirical perspective.’
And yet, I suggest, his paintings still hold a strong affinity for the world of fashion. ‘Absolutely. I’m like a thwarted lover, because I love fashion but I have a deep distrust for the illusions that so often it can contribute to. There’s a strong ambivalence and melancholy to the way I paint my subjects.’
That sense of illusion and melancholy permeates the paintings in Schofield’s new exhibition, in particular the show’s titular work. It depicts a young woman proudly occupying the centre of the enormous painting in the midday sun, spraying a hosepipe in front of her swimming pool. Summer, just like in the idealised images Schofield is referencing, is suspended, as if to be never-ending. Schofield paints the subject with as much admiration as he does scepticism for the impossibility of the young woman’s confidence in the glamorous world she occupies and her defiance of anything that might threaten to intrude.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘The Defiance of Summer’ is at Vivienne Roberts Projects, London, from 30 September to 21 November 2025, viviennerobertsprojects.com
-
Ten statement-making belts to add drama to any outfit
Supersized, stacked-up, embellished: add a flourish with these ten statement-making belts, from Miu Miu’s jewellery-like chains to a piece of runway history from Sarah Burton’s Givenchy debut
-
Design Miami/Seoul: inside the fair’s spectacular Korean debut
As Design Miami launches its inaugural Seoul event, we discover its showcases spotlighting Korean designers who have shaped the country’s creative landscape, from traditional craft to pioneering design innovations
-
At this whimsical Oslo bar, every cocktail has its design counterpart
Himkok’s new ‘Design by Sipping’ cocktail menu arrives with one-of-a-kind furniture and objects – each inspired by a drink – that will be sold at auction
-
Watch: artist Shezad Dawood lights up The Gaumont, King’s Road’s creatively focused new hub
In our short film, meet the artist, see his new work in the making, and discover more about The Gaumont
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
Here in the UK, summer seems to be fading fast. Moody skies and showers called for early-autumn rituals for the Wallpaper* team: retreating into the depths of the Tate Modern, slipping into shadowy cocktail bars, and curling up with a good book
-
‘A Single Man’ is now a ballet – we go behind the design
As ‘A Single Man’ is presented by The Royal Ballet and Factory International in London, here’s how its set designer brought protagonist George’s inner and outer worlds to life on stage
-
Artists imbue the domestic with an unsettling unfamiliarity at Hauser & Wirth
Three artists – Koak, Ding Shilun and Cece Philips – bring an uncanny subversion to the domestic environment in Hauser & Wirth’s London exhibition
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
Another week, another flurry of events, opening and excursions showcasing the best of culture and entertainment at home and abroad. Catch our editors at Scandi festivals, iconic jazz clubs, and running the length of Manhattan…
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The Wallpaper* team immersed themselves in culture this week, attending theatre, music and art performances and exhibitions at some of London’s most esteemed establishments. Along the way, we may have discovered the city's best salad…
-
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
It’s been another week of Wallpaper* being first through the door – visiting, sampling and reporting back on the freshest in art, design, beauty and more. Highlights included a new rental development, skincare residency and Edinburgh hotel…
-
Get the picture? A new exhibition explores the beautiful simplicity of Japanese pictograms
The simple, minimalist forms of a pictogram are uniquely Japanese, as new exhibition 'Pictograms: Iconic Japanese Designs' illustrates