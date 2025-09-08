Conrad Shawcross unveils his most ambitious rope machine yet, in London
Conrad Shawcross' 'Umbilical', a monumental rope machine that manifests randomness in action, is on show at Here East
Working at the intersection of physics, philosophy and art, Conrad Shawcross creates mechanical sculptures that are monumental in their scale. At 10m high, his new work The Nervous System (Umbilical), is his most ambitious yet. Composed of 40 interlocking arms that weave umbilical-like rope in sequences that are never repeated, it is synonymous with the movements of our solar system, tracing the planets orbiting the sun in a spinning galaxy, itself flattening and expanding.
In its unpredictability and random nature, the work is as fragile as our planet itself. On show at London’s Here East until November 2025, the project will then transfer to the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, Tasmania. The work will continue to run, leaving only a coiled pile of rope as a tangible reminder of the passage of time.
This article appears in the October 2025 Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
‘I tried to be open-minded’: is Rankin a natural cruise-ship photographer?
Rankin’s photographs from a week spent cruising will be on show at London's Battersea Power Station, from 17 September
-
A true super saloon in look, feel and power, the Lotus Emeya is an EV to savour
The Emeya manages to punch high above its hefty weight, offering a genuine alternative to German equivalents with a style that’s all of its own
-
This perfectly-compact sauna blends the best of Scandinavian and Japanese expertise
The Kupu Sauna from Maruni merges exquisite craftsmanship with a celebration of Japanese and Finnish bathing cultures