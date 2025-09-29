Provocative and playful, Blommers & Schumm's images sit at the intersection of fine art and photography
Dutch photography duo Blommers & Schumm present 25 years of work at Foam, Amsterdam
When Dutch photography duo Anuschka Blommers and Niels Schumm met in the early nineties, it signalled the start of a creative partnership defined by provocation and playfulness. Known as Blommers & Schumm, work is at the intersection of fashion and fine art, with a dollop of added humour.
The duo’s editorials for publications include Fantastic Man, The Gentlewoman, Dazed & Confused, Self Service, Purple, AnOther Magazine, and The New York Times Magazine, encompassing an avant-garde informality throughout. Work is defined by an uncanny edge – the details are polished, yet something is a little off.
It is a career Blommers & Schumm are reflecting on as their first major solo exhibition, opens at Foam in Amsterdam, which unites 25 years of work. ‘Through the years we’ve done so many different shoots,’ they say. ‘Now, we are combining the old with the new and somehow, they work together in a way that means the time difference doesn’t matter anymore. We’ve shot photos through the years in similar locations, and it contributes to a kind of timeless vibe.’
Nothing is quite as it seems in images which invite a second look. Today, they seem computer generated in their offbeat composition, but there is nothing unnatural in the intricately staged illusions we see here. A glass, teetering on the edge of disaster, a model holding a seemingly impossible pose and a face made from household items, all stay faithful to an enigmatic perversion of the status quo.
‘We’ve enjoyed tripping down memory lane for this exhibition,’ they add. ‘ It’s so nice to relive all the collaborations and travels. Despite the diversity of our work, we have loved seeing the connection between them all coming through here.’
Blommers & Schumm – Mid-Air at Foam Amsterdam until 23 February 2026
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
In Milan, the fashion world gathers to say goodbye to Giorgio Armani at his final show
Originally planned to mark the 50th anniversary of Giorgio Armani’s eponymous house, this evening’s runway show at Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera would prove to be the last from the designer, who passed away earlier this month aged 91
-
In need of an escape? Consider these unexpected autumn travel destinations
From leafy mountain towns to vibrant cities, these are the most spectacular spots for an autumn break
-
Three new small-scale digital radios bring the world to your desktop
Looking for a straightforward, small scale digital radio? Three big players offer up fresh takes, all offering excellent and varied style along with many sonic options
-
Tilda Swinton: 'If Derek Jarman were with us now, he'd be making films on an iPhone'
Ahead of her Amsterdam exhibition, which spotlights eight new works with Jarman, Almodóvar, Jarmusch and more, Swinton opens up about collaboration, creativity and why the process matters more than the product
-
‘As an artist, I’ve never felt more useful than now’: Steve McQueen on his monumental film screening in Amsterdam
The film director on why now felt like the right time to screen a previously unseen 34-hour version of his 2023 documentary ‘Occupied City’, on the façade of the Rijksmuseum
-
Meet the duo using hair and photography as a medium to consider Africa and the African diaspora
‘Strands & Structures’ makes its European debut at the Open Space Contemporary Art Museum in Amsterdam, exploring social and environmental issues in Accra, Ghana
-
‘The danger of AI’, photography and the future at Foam
New project ‘Photography Through the Lens of AI’ asks the big questions at Foam, Amsterdam
-
Artist Peggy Kuiper’s impactful figurative works explore her memories and emotional landscape with striking visual intensity
Peggy Kuiper presents ‘The Conversation That Never Took Place’ at Reflex in Amsterdam, featuring over 25 new works (until 13 July)
-
Meredith Monk’s interdisciplinary art sets all the senses singing in Amsterdam show
‘Meredith Monk: Calling’ at Oude Kerk, Amsterdam, is both a series of concerts and a deep-dive into Monk’s eclectic oeuvre
-
Heads up: art exhibitions to see in January 2024
Start the year right with the Wallpaper* pick of art exhibitions to see in January 2024
-
Carlijn Jacobs and Sabine Marcelis create a surreal fantasy at Foam, Amsterdam
Photographer Carlijn Jacobs has united with Sabine Marcelis on the design of her first solo exhibition, at Foam, Amsterdam