Provocative and playful, Blommers & Schumm's images sit at the intersection of fine art and photography

Dutch photography duo Blommers & Schumm present 25 years of work at Foam, Amsterdam

Left, Josefina wearing Bless, styling Georgia Pendlebury for Exhibition Magazine, 2018 and right, L’escar go Gourmand magazine, 2012 (no animals were harmed in this shoot)
When Dutch photography duo Anuschka Blommers and Niels Schumm met in the early nineties, it signalled the start of a creative partnership defined by provocation and playfulness. Known as Blommers & Schumm, work is at the intersection of fashion and fine art, with a dollop of added humour.

The duo’s editorials for publications include Fantastic Man, The Gentlewoman, Dazed & Confused, Self Service, Purple, AnOther Magazine, and The New York Times Magazine, encompassing an avant-garde informality throughout. Work is defined by an uncanny edge – the details are polished, yet something is a little off.

Falling glass, 1997 by Blommers &amp;amp; Schumm

Falling glass, 1997

Jana for Agenda Magazine, styling by Danielle van Camp, 2024 by Blommers &amp;amp; Schumm

Jana for Agenda Magazine, styling by Danielle van Camp, 2024

It is a career Blommers & Schumm are reflecting on as their first major solo exhibition, opens at Foam in Amsterdam, which unites 25 years of work. ‘Through the years we’ve done so many different shoots,’ they say. ‘Now, we are combining the old with the new and somehow, they work together in a way that means the time difference doesn’t matter anymore. We’ve shot photos through the years in similar locations, and it contributes to a kind of timeless vibe.’

David wearing Bottega Veneta for Middle plane magazine, David Hockney special, 2022 by Blommers and Schumm

David wearing Bottega Veneta for Middle plane magazine, David Hockney special, 2022

Nothing is quite as it seems in images which invite a second look. Today, they seem computer generated in their offbeat composition, but there is nothing unnatural in the intricately staged illusions we see here. A glass, teetering on the edge of disaster, a model holding a seemingly impossible pose and a face made from household items, all stay faithful to an enigmatic perversion of the status quo.

‘We’ve enjoyed tripping down memory lane for this exhibition,’ they add. ‘ It’s so nice to relive all the collaborations and travels. Despite the diversity of our work, we have loved seeing the connection between them all coming through here.’

Blommers & Schumm – Mid-Air at Foam Amsterdam until 23 February 2026

foam.org

 Ciara, 1998. Styling by Suzane Koller

Nadja for Buffalo Magazine 2019 Styling Harry Lambert 

Everyday objects for Baron Magazine 2012 

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

