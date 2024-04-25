The Eurovision stage for 2024 has been unveiled

The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled ahead of the grand finale in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11th.

Lighting and Screen Content designer Fredrik Stormby from Green Wall Designs – the creative house behind Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, ABBA Voyage and The 1975's At Their Very Best tour – and production designer Florian Wieder have been tasked with designing and delivering a large-scale and visually impressive show to a global audience of over 160 million Euro-pop fans.

New for 2024 is the placement of the stage, in the centre of the arena, creating a unique 360-degree immersive experience for the audience and viewers at home. The cross-shaped stage platform is comprised of movable LED cubes allowing flexibility for each performance. The focal point of the design is a centrepiece of video and light above the stage again faciliating each country to create a unique look for their Eurovision entry.

(Image credit: Peppe Andersson SVT)

Co-founded by Fredrik Stormby, Green Wall Designs is one of the world’s leading creative studios renowned for crafting captivating visual experiences in live entertainment. Specialising in video, lighting, and scenic elements, the team has contributed to many of the world's most notable live productions in recent memory. Among Green Wall Designs' impressive portfolio within the past few years was Loreen's winning performance at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

This year's design not only flirts with modern music and tour production but also draws inspiration from the vibrant urban region around Öresund and Malmö as a city. For the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Green Wall Designs will strive to execute the event exclusively using LED and laser light sources to achieve lower constant power consumption. The lighting design for the 2024 contest encompasses approximately 2000 light fixtures and 12 follow-spot systems.

(Image credit: Peppe Andersson SVT)

Fredrik Stormby, Co-founder and CEO of Green Wall Designs says: “Green Walls Designs is honoured to be working with SVT as the Lighting and Screen Content Designer for The 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. We are excited to deliver a spectacular show in our home country and for audiences across the world”.

SVT has assembled an elite team who bring a wealth of live experience to lead the production of this milestone event, including Executive Producer Ebba Adielsson & Christel Tholse Willers, Exec in Charge of Production Tobias Åberg, Executive Line Producer Johan Bernhagen, Show Producer Per Blankens, Contest Producer Christer Björkman, Head of Production David Wessén, Technical Show Director Ola Melzig, Associate Lighting Designer Mike Smith & Michael Straun, and Content Designer & Producer David Nordström and Line Producer Veronica Skogberg from Green Wall Designs.

2024 is the third time Sweden will host Eurovision in eleven years. Representing the United Kingdom is former Years & Years frontman and It's A Sin actor, Olly Alexander, with his song 'Dizzy'.