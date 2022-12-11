Wood Art Pavilion keeps its contents hidden from the world
Labscape’s Wood Art Pavilion is a secluded artist’s retreat in the leafy suburbs of Brussels, blending abstract shapes with natural light
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Wood Art Pavilion is a modest, single-storey building set In the lush back garden of the 1934 Villa Nisot in Brussels. Clad in dark timber slats set above an asymmetric plinth, the architectural cabin was designed by dynamic local practice Labscape, and sits discreetly in the grounds of the modernist classic.
Labscape’s Wood Art Pavilion
Villa Nisot was designed by Louis Herman De Koninck (1896-1984) and is located amid greenery, in the small town of Rhode-Saint-Genèse, about 15km due south of central Brussels. It’s an upscale suburban landscape with a long history of architectural experimentation, including the ultra-modern Villa Dirickz by Marcel Leborgne, completed in 1933.
Labscape, which has offices in Brussels, Pisa, and New York, was founded in 2010 by architects Tecla Tangorra and Robert Ivanov. The firm spent two years restoring and enhancing Villa Nisot, and in the process created this bespoke artist’s pavilion behind the main house.
Describing the project as ‘intimate, introvert and hidden architecture’, the architects have set the new building on a layered concrete platform, with the dark bottom layer giving the impression that the studio floats above the lawns. An angled mirrored window juts out of the mysterious black façade, while the entrance is set in a wall of glazing, concealed behind a large folding screen.
This burnt wood panelling is both industrial and agricultural, as well as lending the entire structure a sense of mystery. Two of the façades have no windows at all, giving the structure the appearance of an abstract garden sculpture, a dark object glimpsed through bushes and hedges.
The studio has been designed for a painter, and natural light comes through rooflights set around the edge of the volume. Concealed ceiling-mounted electric lights provide night-time illumination from the same points.
Pared-back materials are juxtaposed with elaborately rich fabrics, most notably on the window seat, while the storage cabinet and clean-up area is built from marine wood and paired with a green marble countertop. Apart from the main studio space, the building houses a small washroom and kitchenette.
LabscapeStudio.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
The best blankets for wrapping up this winter
We select the best blankets and throws for hibernating in a cold snap and staying warm all winter long
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Jewellery meets illustration in Castro Smith’s intricately engraved pieces
Discover Castro Smith’s jewellery
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Gergei Erdei’s new homeware collection revives the opulence of 1970s Hollywood
New homeware from London-based designer Gergei Erdei is inspired by celebrity homes of late 1970s and early 1980s Beverly Hills
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Belgian brick bungalow draws on Californian modernism
A new Belgian brick bungalow in the town of Zandhoven is designed by architect Hans Verelst as a nod to the modernist architecture of California
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
House Be is a minimalist dwelling amid nature
House Be by A2o architects is a minimalist family home rising from its green Belgian countryside setting
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Hé Architectuur, Belgium: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. From our 2022 list, meet Belgian studio Hé Architectuur and explore its house in Molenbeek that is a triumph of reuse
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Glenn Sestig’s latest modernist villa is inspired by iconic embassies
Inspired by the design of iconic embassies, Thirty Lane perfectly represents Glenn Sestig’s tactful approach
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Colourful office design in Belgium ‘stands out from the crowd'
The new Heydays office building in Deinze, Belgium, is defined by its colourful approach, created by architects Vens Vanbelle
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Tour & Taxis’ sustainable reimagining in Brussels
Tour & Taxis, a former mail facility in Brussels, is reimagined as an eco-led, mixed-use quarter by Belgian developer Extensa and an array of leading architects
By Ewa Effiom • Published
-
1960s bungalow renovation cuts cinematic dash in Belgium
House BPB, created by Belgian architect David Bulckaen, is the imaginative reintepretation of a 1960s bungalow into a dark, mysterious, contemporary house inspired by the movie A Single Man
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Revisiting the concrete architecture of Belgian icon Juliaan Lampens
Once the lonely passion of a few devotees, the concrete architecture of Belgian architect Juliaan Lampens is a revelation; just don't call him a brutalist
By Ellie Stathaki • Published