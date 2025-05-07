The 2025 US Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale asks visitors to gather round
‘PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity’ is a celebration of togetherness
What comes to mind when you think of a typical American porch? White columns? Haint blue ceilings? Perhaps a pair of rocking chairs and chilled glasses of sweet tea?
But what about a public park? Or a Native American roundhouse? Or even a New York City dining shed?
These are some of the ways architects and designers are rethinking these familiar structures for the US Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025.
The exhibition, ‘PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity’, opens to the public on Saturday 10 May and was organised by an Arkansas-based team comprising the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas alongside DesignConnects and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Porches, according to the pavilion’s co-comissioners, provided the perfect physical and metaphorical structures to not only address the biennale’s main theme, 'Intelligens: Natural. Artificial. Collective’, but also to create a gathering place for engagement, edification, relaxation and play. It’s a place, per co-commissioner Peter MacKeith of the Fay Jones School of Architecture, ‘where we invite each other to come and sit with us for a while’.
‘It's not architecture as an object,’ he adds. ‘It's architecture as experience and as activity.’
And there’s plenty to experience at ‘PORCH’, beginning with the historic US pavilion itself. A design team consisting of Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Marlon Blackwell Architects, industrial designer Stephen Burks, and landscape firms D.I.R.T. Studio and Ten x Ten, have wrapped the 1930 Palladian-style brick building with a gigantic mass timber veranda, complete with a deck, a conversation pit, outdoor furniture and even a zig-zagging ceiling painted in an electric blue, a riff on traditional Southern verandas.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
This welcoming structure will be hosting a variety of performances and events in partnership with the Crystal Bridges Museum. ‘Our team is very enthusiastic and invigorated about how you create individual moments on a porch – a moment of solitude or communal moments,’ says the museum’s executive director, Rod Bigelow.
It will also be a moment of fun and celebration within the hustle and bustle of the larger biennale, the organisers say. ‘We’re bringing Ozarks hospitality to the world stage,’ says DesignConnects’ Susan Chin.
‘This is a really timely concept, and I think that is what has been truly appreciated,’ she adds. ‘And also being focused on Arkansas, I think that there's a sensitivity to lots of different perspectives.’
Inside, visitors encounter projects from 54 different participants. The co-comissioners wanted to steer clear of esoteric jargon, speculative projects and screens, so asked that participants create ‘porch windows’ based on real-life work.
‘It’s been very clear to me for more than a decade that the primary and ultimate audience of people coming to the architecture biennale are not you and I – they're school children,’ insists MacKeith. Therefore, they asked the participants, narrowed down from nearly 400 submissions, to keep their contributions as tangible as possible.
Studio James Carpenter in collaboration with Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, for example, contributed a translucent blue model of the entryway they’ve designed for the Gateway Arch museum in St Louis, Missouri. New York firm WXY, in collaboration with the city’s department of transportation, submitted a kit of parts to transform the city’s deteriorating Covid-era dining sheds into sturdy, more accessible structures. Other ‘windows’ are like shadowboxes and are filled with photographs, models or, in one case, a forest of tiny evergreen trees.
‘It's like a box of chocolates and people will encounter 54 flavours,’ says MacKeith.
The pavilion, which relies, in part, on funding from the US Department of State, arrives at a moment of political division and uncertainty. But the co-comissioners see the timing as an opportune one.
‘I think this project works very well within the context of bringing people together,’ says Bigelow. ‘And I think more than anything, that's what we need to do now, is to get proximate to each other, listen, and discuss. I think the porch is the perfect concept to do that.’
‘PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity' is on view at Giardini della Biennale in Venice, Italy through 23 November 2025. Visit porchusavenice2025.org for visitor information and more.
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.
-
Zaha Hadid Architects’ spaceship-like Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum is now open
Last week, ZHA announced the opening of its latest project: a museum in Shenzhen, China, dedicated to the power of technological advancements. It was only fitting, therefore, that the building design should embrace innovation
-
‘The work is an extension of myself’: Michaela Yearwood-Dan on her debut show at Hauser & Wirth
London-based artist Michaela Yearwood-Dan continues her rapid rise, unveiling monumental new paintings in ‘No Time for Despair’
-
Palace’s collaboration with Cutler and Gross will be this summer’s most sought-after sunglasses
Palace and Cutler and Gross make an early play for the sunglasses of the summer with their new collaboration, which comprises three retro-inflected styles (and a touch of 18-carat gold)
-
Behind the design of national pavilions in Venice: three studios to know
Designing the British, Swiss and Mexican national pavilions at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 are three outstanding studios to know before you go
-
Meet Carlo Ratti, the architect curating the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale
We meet Italian architect Carlo Ratti, the curator of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, to find out what drives and fascinates him ahead of the world’s biggest architecture festival kick-off in May
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: the ultimate guide
The time for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 launch is nearing and our ultimate guide for the what, who and where of the biannual festival is here to help you navigate the Italian island city and its rich exhibition offerings
-
Carlo Ratti announced curator of Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Carlo Ratti has been revealed as the Director of the Architecture Department at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025, with the specific task of curating the 19th International Architecture Exhibition
-
Interactive exhibition at Procuratie Vecchie in Venice encourages coexistence and collaboration
Generali Group opens interactive exhibition ‘A World of Potential’ in the restored Procuratie Vecchie in Venice
-
Venice turns into ‘laboratory of the future’ with 18th Architecture Biennale opening
Curator Lelsey Lokko’s theme, ‘The Laboratory of the Future’, brings passion, intensity and imagination to the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, while placing Africa at its heart
-
2023 British Pavilion offers diverse and dynamic installation at the 2023 Venice Biennale
The 2023 British Pavilion, 'Dancing Before the Moon,' contributes a triumphant blend of ritual, music, and cross-cultural pollination to the biennale’s ‘laboratory of the future’
-
Brazil scoops 2023 Golden Lion award for national participation at the Venice Architecture Biennale
The Brazil Pavilion won the prestigious 2023 Golden Lion award for best national participation, as announced at the Venice Architecture Biennale in Italy this weekend - along with more honours for individual and country-led installations