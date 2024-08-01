A contemporary beachfront house makes waves in Salvadorian surfers’ paradise

This beachfront house sits in the palm-fringed resort of El Zonte in El Salvador, one of the world’s surfing meccas. Recently, the area's rustic charms have been slowly but surely upgraded thanks to its bitcoin-rich visitors (the town spearheaded the country's adoption of the digital currency as a legal tender), paving the way for new construction projects such as Al Suave House, the aforementioned property by Salvadorian practice Cincopatasalgato and Spanish architects Pepe Cabrera Homes.

Designed for a private client but also available to rent from this summer, the beachfront holiday villa is perfectly located to take in the stunning landscapes and unmatched surf breaks of the emerging holiday resort. Lead architects José Roberto Paredes, founder of Cincopatasalgato, and Paula Cabrera Gil of Pepe Cabrera Homes, have worked together to transform an existing beach house into a building that celebrates both local materials and natural surroundings.

(Image credit: Topofilia studio)

Surf's up at this beachfront house in El Salvador

Offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, the five-bedroom villa comprises a wooden structure complemented by concrete elements as well as local timber from Honduras, bricks from El Salvador, and glass from Costa Rica and Mexico. Behind the raw, unpolished wood façade, travertine flooring and clay brick bathrooms add texture and pattern to the airy interiors.

Sleeping up to 12 guests in its en-suite bedrooms, the villa comprises an open kitchen and living area, a swimming pool with contoured river design, and ocean-front garden with direct beach access, as well as a media room and kids’ pavilion – all part of the clients’ detailed brief for this project.

(Image credit: Topofilia studio)

‘We really took our time to speak with each member of our client’s family, including the children, to truly grasp what was important to them,’ says Paredes. ‘The result of this highly personal approach to design is a unique dwelling that resonates with the spirit of Playa El Zonte. It's a tropical haven where the essence of community, family and exploration thrives.’

The structure of the house is split into two halves, to preserve existing trees and allow a swimming pool to run through the centre of the property towards the ocean like a flowing river. The entire scheme invites the surrounding nature in, creating the indoor-outdoor experience so essential to tropical living, but also drawing wind through the property for natural ventilation.

(Image credit: Topofilia studio)

‘Al Suave House is a particularly chill home that allows its guests to wake up every morning to the sound of the waves and views of the sea from every corner of the house,’ says Cabrera Gil. ‘It is a place to reunite with family and friends in one of the most beautiful and unspoiled beach destinations in the world, which serves as the inspiration for our architecture and design.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The interiors are a mix of pieces by leading European brands, such as Carl Hansen & Søn and Gandia Blasco, and bespoke furnishings. The latter include hammocks and clay sinks by local label Quinta Esencia Studio, clay china by Bejuco, as well as dining tables, lamps, sofas and beds by Guatemala City-based studio Arrivillaga Basile in collaboration with Cabrera Gil.

(Image credit: Topofilia studio)

The holiday villa will soon be completed by a yoga studio, an organic store, a café and a treatment room, as the project expands into a lifestyle brand – and it will be available for limited bookings.

(Image credit: Topofilia studio)

alsuavehouse.com

cincopatasalgato.com

pepecabrera.com