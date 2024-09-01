Discover Spacecraft Architects’ inventive response to a residential puzzle in New Zealand

Spacecraft Architects joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our annual series of exciting emerging practices in the world of architecture. This New Zealand studio was founded in 2012 by Caro Robertson and Tim Gittos, and is based in Whanganui, a small provincial town. Since its conception, the practice has striven to create bespoke homes from limited budgets by harnessing each client’s creativity. The studio’s Block Party boutique residential complex is a prime example of this, offering a sharp design vision that unites the environment, affordability and aesthetics.

(Image credit: David Straight)

Who: Spacecraft Architects

Founders Roberston and Gittos often tackle limited budgets and the smaller scale in their work – a challenge they enjoy taking on to make architecture more accessible. Their own headquarters is nestled off the back of a self-built house in Whanganui, and is a clear representation of the studio's ethos.‘ The constraints offered by tight budgets and difficult (affordable) sites breed creativity and drive our design work,’ the creative duo told Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: David Straight)

With an interest in buildings that do not rely on luxurious materials or highly detailed construction, the pair hope to create powerful architecture even within the simplest structures. Working on infill housing across New Zealand opened up a niche for a wealth of recent work focused on the rising appeal of co-housing, in various forms of multi-residential projects and apartment builds.

(Image credit: David Straight)

What: Block Party

Set in New Zealand's capital of Wellington, Block Party is a co-housing scheme that responds to the state of the country's housing market. The client, a group of six friends, disappointed at the housing options available, decided to come together and chip in on an existing house to reside in while developing four new terraced houses built along the site's contour. With this design, which displays a timely architectural response as well as ingenuity on a modest budget, the architects won the NZIA Multi-Unit Housing Award in 2023.

The site, a humble 600 sq m, provides access to a private outdoor space on the north and south of the homes, while the inclusion of porches and decking opens up the living space further. This unique living environment enables a level of connectivity and support among the residents and opens up possibilities for first-time buyers.

(Image credit: David Straight)

Why: Wallpaper* Architects Directory

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

spacecraftarchitects.co.nz