A Somali café by Omar Degan supports community in Mogadishu
Arbe, a Somali café by Omar Degan, offers a gathering hub for the community in Mogadishu
A new Somali café, Arbe, has been completed in Mogadishu. The space, created by locally based, Somali-Italian architect Omar Degan, was conceived as a key hub to support the neighbourhood's community in one of Somalia's most populous cities.
Degan explains: 'Mogadishu is one of the most fragile cities in the world, but also one of the most resilient, and I think that the story of this city could be an example of how communities work towards a more sustainable and resilient future.'
Arbe: a Somali café by Omar Degan
'Arbe café wants to respond to the need for spaces for gatherings [within the local community] while challenging the usual design style of restaurants and cafés within the city,' explains Degan. Located in the heart of Mogadishu's financial district, the space is defined by its large, arched windows, conceived to connect inside and outside. 'The arches are inspired by what was once the gold market of Mogadishu, which was located in the historical centre of the city, Xamarweyne – an important market that was characterised by a big central square and porches with round white arches,' the architect continues.
The bar counter is made out of recycled wood from old furniture and floor planks. A selection of local potted plants serve as a reminder that this was once a very green city. 'The combination of the palm trees and the white façade with the arches are a tribute to what was Mogadishu before the civil war, a city named the “white pearl of the Indian Ocean” due to the green of the palm trees, the white of the buildings and the blue of the Indian ocean,' writes Degan.
Degan leads an architecture practice in the country, founded in 2017. He has completed projects such as the multifunctional, leisure and cultural space Salsabii in the city's Laba Dhagax neighbourhood – aiming to highlight the rich cultural identity and heritage of Somalia.
His work is defined by his passion for Somali culture; this is also expressed in his recently published architecture book, Mogadishu through the eyes of an architect, which offers an engaging tour of the country's capital through key modern and historical buildings.
Mogadishu through the eyes of an architect, by Omar Degan, is available at amazon.co.uk, £19.99
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
This milkshake recipe is the perfect antidote for summertime heat
This American diner-style milkshake recipe from our archives is a cool rediscovery
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Officine Gullo’s new kitchen showroom in Florence is a renaissance chapel
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Avgvst marks new Berlin store opening with cutlery-themed jewellery
Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios is at the helm of Avgvst’s new Berlin store, and has collaborated on its range of cutlery-themed jewellery
By Ann Binlot • Published
-
Venice turns into ‘laboratory of the future’ with 18th Architecture Biennale opening
Curator Lelsey Lokko’s theme, ‘The Laboratory of the Future’, brings passion, intensity and imagination to the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, while placing Africa at its heart
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Kéré Architecture’s Uganda community centre provides safety and opportunity
A Uganda community centre created by Kéré Architecture was designed with development in mind
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Mariam Issoufou Kamara to design Bët-bi museum in Senegal
Mariam Issoufou Kamara, founder of Atelier Masōmī in Niger, has been selected by a jury to lead the design of the new Bët-bi museum in the Senegambia region of West Africa
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Limbo Accra talks African creativity through our series of profiles
In a profile series with Ghanaian spatial design studio Limbo Accra, we meet its rich network of collaborators and celebrate creativity in Africa and its diaspora
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Last updated
-
Last chance to see: Studio NYALI's Venice pavilion on African futures
ArchiAfrika Pavilion by Studio NYALI traverses historic and contemporary architectural design coming from practitioners in Africa and its diaspora
By Nasra Abdullahi • Last updated
-
Mariam Kamara takes on the architectural challenges of the future
Nigerien architect Mariam Kamara – tipped by Frida Escobedo as one of 25 creative leaders of the future in Wallpaper’s 25th Anniversary Issue ‘5x5’ project – is the dynamic principle of fast-emerging studio Atelier Masōmī
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Kunlé Adeyemi’s Floating Music Hub kicks off the party in Cape Verde
The Floating Music Hub in Cape Verde, by NLÉ, opens to the public offering a cultural venue like no other
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Architectural travel: a guide to Sub-Saharan Africa
Architectural travel gets easier and more exciting, be it in person or from your sofa, with this epic seven-volume guide to Sub-Saharan Africa
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated