Junghans reinterprets the first radio-controlled watch in cool limited editions

While German watch brand Junghans may be best known for its sleekly minimalist watches, it also has a lesser-known techy history.

In 1990, the brand released the Junghans Mega 1, the world’s first radio-controlled wristwatch – and also the most precise one. Now, 35 years later, Junghans is reinterpreting the revolutionary watch with the release of the Mega Futura, rethought in three limited editions. Powered by a multi-frequency radio-controlled movement, the watch receives signals from the DCF-77 transmitter in Germany, the WWVB transmitter in the United States and from Japan’s JJY40 and JJY60.

Mega 1 from 1990, the first radio-controlled watch in the world (Image credit: Junghans)

The distinctive original design was the brainchild of German-American product designer Hartmut Esslinger, whose innovations include the first fully plastic television sets for WEGA and the first iterations of the Apple computer conceived in partnership with Steve Jobs. The new models expand on the original asymmetrical case shape with an exaggerated ‘jetty’ on the left side, while keeping the display to essentials only. Purely focused on the digital numerals, the number zero is excluded, due to its irrelevant role in time display information. The time can be displayed in a 12- or 24-hour format, and can also display day, date and week.

The Junghans Mega Futura (Image credit: Junghans)

Two of the three limited editions come in matte-brushed stainless steel cases, with either light grey or black displays, while the third has a black PVD-coated stainless steel case with a black display featuring green numerals. All editions are limited to 80 pieces.

