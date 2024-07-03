Good Luck Trolls and Swarovski create playful lucky charms
Good Luck Trolls turns 65 this year. To celebrate, Swarovski has collaborated on a fun jewellery collection of troll-doll trinkets
Swarovski and Good Luck Trolls are celebrating the 65th birthday of the latter’s iconic figurines with a nostalgia-infused new jewellery collection. The colourful designs include troll-doll pendant necklaces, bracelets, hoop earrings, and a gemstone keyring.
New Good Luck Trolls and Swarovski jewellery
Good Luck Trolls started as a wood carving in the 1950s, which was then customised into a doll in the 1960s. By the 1990s, Good Luck Trolls were almost a household item, especially in the form of a little magnetic figurine that protected shopping lists and weekly plans scattered across fridges and freezers.
Swarovski’s playful interpretation carefully captures the Good Luck Trolls’ essential, sweeping quiff of hair, through a series of set crystals – in shades including rose, violet, aquamarine and emerald – along with crystal accents in the eyes and belly button.
There are two necklace options, the first offering a gold-tone plated metal chain with two troll motif pendants to choose from. The alternative is a waxed cotton cord for a more relaxed look, again with an option of two trolls.
Fun, heart-shaped earrings in rose pink make up a set, matching a troll pendant with a black waxed cotton cord. Crystal-encrusted hoops are also part of the collection, with a removable gold-tone Good Luck Trolls motif.
The bracelet carries a similar feel to the rest of the collection. Featuring a black waxed cotton cord, and a crystal gold-tone troll, it offers a simple way to carry a good luck charm.
The collection is rounded out with a deep green and gold Good Luck Trolls motif keyring, – a cute daily hit of nostalgia.
The Good Luck Trolls x Swarovski jewellery collection is available online and in Swarovski stores globally.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
