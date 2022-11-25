Fabergé‘s timeless jewellery puts colour, carat and craftsmanship centre stage

In partnership with Fabergé (opens in new tab)

The enduring success of iconic jewellery brand Fabergé can largely be attributed to the way it fuses meticulous craftsmanship and a rich heritage with innovative techniques and contemporary twists. A bold use of colour has long been a cornerstone of its identity, and a rainbow of precious gemstones form the basis for its collections, which feature an array of striking designs.

‘Impératrice’ white gold and ruby tassel pendant, part of the Fabergé Imperial collection; ‘Grande’ yellow gold and ruby ring, part of the Emotion collection (Image credit: Ivona Chrzastek)

Making colour the star, Fabergé conjures up beautifully crafted pieces that show a carefully considered attention to detail, offset with modern design accents in a glorious celebration of self-expression.

‘Pre-1917, Fabergé’s designers and workmasters had an unrivalled attention to detail and incredible technical skills,’ says Liisa Tallgren, head of design at Fabergé. ‘The pieces were tastefully rich and the ultimate products of luxury. It is this spirit that we continue today, with our contemporary creations.’

‘Open’ bracelet in rose gold, diamond and pink guilloché enamel, part of the Heritage collection (Image credit: Ivona Chrzastek)

Jewellery designs juxtapose traditional precious and semi-precious stones with modern ribbons of vitreous enamel and lacquer. The Colours of Love collection fuses extraordinary coloured gemstones with artistic ingenuity, while the Dalliance watch collection embodies a bold technicality.

Fabergé’s rich history is nodded to in intricately-drawn egg pendants, and reflected in elegant bangles that also incorporate traditional techniques such as guilloché enamelling and hand-engraving.

From left, yellow gold and emerald fluted ring with tsavorite shoulders; multicoloured gemstone fluted eternity rings in rose gold and yellow gold; and ‘Cosmic Curve’ eternity rings in yellow gold and emerald, in rose gold and rubies, and in yellow gold and multicoloured gemstones, all part of the Colours of Love collection (Image credit: Ivona Chrzastek)

‘Colour is such an important part of design, and the reason why gemstones are so valuable,’ says Tallgren. ‘It is not as obvious today when we are so spoiled with synthetic materials, pigments and dyes, each brighter than the other, but imagine finding an emerald at a time when we didn’t have all that? Even today, the beauty of gemstones is difficult to match with synthetic materials.’

