An Audemars Piguet design classic goes over to the dark side

Seventeen years after the release of Gérald Genta’s iconic Royal Oak watch for Audemars Piguet in 1970, designer Emmanuel Gueit rethought its elegant proportions in sketches that conjured up a more generously proportioned, bulkier model. On its eventual release in 1993, the Royal Oak Offshore – nicknamed ‘The Beast’ – spoke to a younger generation that delighted in its robust form. Since then, the Royal Oak Offshore has become a watch design (opens in new tab) classic in its own right, with multiple iterations in materials ranging from titanium and forged carbon to steel and gold.

Now, for the first time and to mark the Offshore’s 30th anniversary, Audemars Piguet unveils the first Offshore watch in black ceramic, complete with matching bracelet and patterned dial. The sleek pitch black is broken up by bold white Arabic numerals and alternating polished and satin finishing, which adds depth while staying faithful to signature Audemars Piguet design codes.

audemarspiguet.com (opens in new tab)