On the ground floor of the ADNBA-designed Millo Offices in Bucharest’s business area, a new restaurant explores how contemporary design can converse with history. Drawing on the contemporary site’s art deco references, the interior becomes an exercise in light, texture and tactility. Here, a warm palette and layered materials bring intimacy to a convivial space.

Milló, Bucharest

Photography by Ollie Tomlinson

Local studio AÉ02 describes restaurant Milló’s most striking element as a ‘volcano of light’. An illuminated feature looming above the main dining table, it shifts colour throughout the day. Elsewhere, a precise interplay of light and shadow is achieved through LED strips along the ceiling’s edge, accentuating texture and geometry. The bar counter continues the dialogue between contrast and craft. Stainless steel meets cherry Levanto marble in a graphic composition, concealing a discreet DJ booth beneath a removable wooden cover.

Photography by Ollie Tomlinson

Photography by Ollie Tomlinson

Material choices root the design in context. The flooring reinterprets the façade’s geometric cadence through terrazzo inlays, while lacquered wood panelling is an art-deco nod. Furniture in warm tones echoes the restaurant’s rounded, organic contours. A lamp by artist Andrei Arion crowns the cocktail table, while Polish designer Piotr Dabrowa’s sculptural fixtures glow in the front windows.

Photography by Ollie Tomlinson

Photography by Ollie Tomlinson

Milló’s Mediterranean-leaning menu completes the experience: baked artichoke, saffron risotto, and miso-marinated cod deliver comfort with polish, while a signature tiramisu becomes a showstopping moment when constructed in situ upon request. Open from midday to midnight, the restaurant invites lingering, a place where the city’s pace softens.

Courtesy of Milló

Milló is located at Strada Ion Câmpineanu 19, Bucharest 030167, Romania.