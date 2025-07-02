The EU backs a major overhaul of passenger rights, including free hand luggage
The proposed legislation sets clear luggage limits, guarantees seating for children, and extends protections for vulnerable travellers and multimodal journeys
The European Parliament’s Transport and Tourism Committee has voted in favour of significant updates to passenger rights legislation aimed at fostering fairer, more transparent travel across the EU. The proposals introduce clear rules on hand luggage, compensation, and support for vulnerable passengers.
The EU seeks to reinforce passenger rights
Under the updated policy, passengers will now be permitted to bring one personal item (such as a handbag or laptop, maximum 40x30x15 cm) plus one small piece of hand luggage (up to 100 cm in total and 7 kg) on board the aircraft free of charge. Lawmakers also advocate that children under 12 be seated next to their accompanying adult at no extra cost, while individuals with reduced mobility would gain the right to travel with a free accompanying person and receive compensation for lost or damaged mobility equipment and injured assistance animals.
The new regulations would also cover multimodal journeys involving multiple transport modes, such as plane and bus, ensuring protection if delays exceed 60 minutes, including meals and hotel stays when necessary. It would also be mandatory for airlines and intermediaries to clearly disclose ticket types, prices, and fees upfront, with strict deadlines for reimbursements.
‘Increased transparency for intermediaries and strengthened enforcement bodies will ensure a fairer and more efficient system. Parliament is taking a strong position that defends citizens’ rights,’ Matteo Ricci, vice-chair of the EU Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN), stated in a press statement.
‘Every delay, cancellation or confusion at the gate reminds us why passengers need stronger rights. Better protection for passengers also means clear and fair rules for the industry. The European Parliament has made real progress, but our work is far from over,’ Andrey Novakov, rapporteur on air passenger rights, added.
The proposal is now pending final approval from a majority of EU member states. If enacted, the new rules would apply to all flights within the EU, as well as to and from the EU.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
