Florence is a compact city easily explored on foot (or Vespa). Hills with villas and olive groves are under 30 minutes away by car or public transport, to the north and the south, so it’s a must to explore both the historic centre and the surrounding hills. Here are some unmissable stops to take in during your stay, whether you are visiting during Pitti Uomo (13-16 January 2026) or beyond.

What to see and do in Florence

Where to stay

Casa G Firenze

In the heart of the city, located above the Ginori 1735 store, the Casa G Firenze hotel offers just 15 rooms across two floors. Everything you could possibly want is quite literally on your doorstep.

Casa G Firenze is located at Via dei Rondinelli, 7, 50123 Florence, Italy

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection

Recently opened in an old villa at the base of hill town Fiesole, this hotel sits between the city centre and the foothills beyond, so you get the best of both worlds.

Collegio alla Querce is located at Via delle Forbici, 21B, 50133 Florence, Italy

Where to eat and drink

Gelateria della Passera

You may have to queue, but it is absolutely worth the wait. The seasonal fruit sorbets are exceptional. Pink grapefruit, orange, banana with nutmeg, fig or almond are personal favourites.

Gelateria della Passera is located at Via Toscanella, 15/red, 50125 Florence, Italy

Pasticceria Stefania

Each morning that I am in town, I take my Vespa to Stefania for a caffè and a salato (a type of focaccia sandwich) or a croissant.

Pasticceria Stefania is located at Via Guglielmo Marconi, 26 rosso, 50131 Florence, Italy

Regina Bistecca

Housed in a former bookstore, this restaurant is the ideal place to enjoy a traditional bistecca alla Fiorentina (always ordered to share). Don’t miss the mixed cold-cut platter, served with bread puffs called ficattole.

Regina Bistecca is located at Via Ricasoli, 14r, 50122 Florence, Italy

Trattoria Cammillo

A Florence institution. Start with the fried artichokes, follow with a seasonal pasta, a main of veal or lamb, and don’t miss the contorni (vegetable side dishes). Ask for a table downstairs for the best experience.

Trattoria Cammillo is located at Borgo San Iacopo, 57/r, 50125 Florence, Italy

Where to shop

TAF Firenze

Shop for linen napkins with hand-embroidered vintage designs such as ‘Chin Chin’, ‘Circus’ and the sultry ‘Donnine’.

TAF Firenze is located at Via Por Santa Maria 17/r, 50122 Florence, Italy

Piazza Santo Spirito Flea Market

One of my favourite flea markets takes place at Piazza Santo Spirito every second Sunday of the month (except during high summer).

Piazza Santo Spirito Flea Market is located at Piazza Santo Spirito, 50125 Florence, Italy

What to do

Museo Marino Marini

Housed in the ancient church of San Pancrazio, this museum is dedicated entirely to the work of the important 20th-century sculptor Marino Marini.

Museo Marino Marini is located at Piazza di S. Pancrazio, 50123 Florence, Italy