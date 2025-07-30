Torsus reveals two new all-terrain campers designed for sophisticated off-road adventurers
Whether it’s forest, field or farm track, nothing will stop this pair of new overland campervans from brutish all-road bus specialists Torsus
If someone builds a bus, you can bet that someone else is thinking about turning that bus into a camper. Brighter bus builders do both and that’s the case here, where the world’s leading maker of off-road buses, Torsus, has transformed its Praetorian model into a rugged, go-anywhere motorhome, the Praetorian Liberra.
Based in the Czech Republic, Torsus already partners with key manufacturers to make the Torsus the transport of choice for far-flung personnel movement, whether it’s mining operations, search and rescue, disaster relief or other remote work. Current collaborators include MAN and the VW Group, and with the new Liberra, the company has added another partnership to its portfolio. The interior has been kitted out by Dämmler, a German company that specialises in bespoke overland interiors.
The Liberra provides substantial interior space. The 8.45m long bus sleeps up to four, either in twins or a double, and there’s a generous kitchen with fridge, sink and four burner gas hob, along with a closed bathroom and plenty of storage. The Praetorian’s roofline has been raised by 30cm to create 2.2m ceiling height.
Interior fittings and fixtures are finely crafted, with backlit shelving, strip wood ceilings and leather banquettes. Up front there’s belted seating for four, along with a diner-style table, faced by the kitchen. Twin beds are located at the rear, with storage filling every available nook and cranny. The Liberra’s accommodation is also heated and cooled.
All this is hauled along by a hefty six-cylinder diesel engine with a 12-speed gearbox and all-terrain suspension, creating a rig capable of making a comfortable camp some distance from the beaten track. The new high roof also incorporates a pair of powerful LED headlights to light the way ahead.
For around a quarter of the price of the Praetorian Liberra, Torsus has another option for adventurous off-roaders. The new Terrastorm Camper is a ruggedised Volkswagen Crafter packed with space-efficient kit and underpinned by four-wheel-drive, raised suspension and all terrain tires.
At the rear is a bespoke Nestbox, a sliding rear galley system that contains a cooker, sink and small fridge to turn the Terrastorm into a self-sufficient base station for longer hikes, climbs and forays into the field. Other options include a folding rear mattress platform that’ll sleep two, along with a side awning. The Terrastorm was developed in collaboration with Egoe, a Czech Republic-based camper conversion specialists.
Torsus Praetorian Liberra, from €580,000,
Torsus Terrastorm Camper, from €130,000
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
