If someone builds a bus, you can bet that someone else is thinking about turning that bus into a camper. Brighter bus builders do both and that’s the case here, where the world’s leading maker of off-road buses, Torsus, has transformed its Praetorian model into a rugged, go-anywhere motorhome, the Praetorian Liberra.

Inside the Torsus Praetorian Liberra camper (Image credit: Torsus)

Based in the Czech Republic, Torsus already partners with key manufacturers to make the Torsus the transport of choice for far-flung personnel movement, whether it’s mining operations, search and rescue, disaster relief or other remote work. Current collaborators include MAN and the VW Group, and with the new Liberra, the company has added another partnership to its portfolio. The interior has been kitted out by Dämmler, a German company that specialises in bespoke overland interiors.

Inside the Torsus Praetorian Liberra camper, with the galley kitchen at left (Image credit: Torsus)

Twin beds at the rear of the Praetorian Liberra camper (Image credit: Torsus)

The Liberra provides substantial interior space. The 8.45m long bus sleeps up to four, either in twins or a double, and there’s a generous kitchen with fridge, sink and four burner gas hob, along with a closed bathroom and plenty of storage. The Praetorian’s roofline has been raised by 30cm to create 2.2m ceiling height.

Inside the Praetorian Liberra camper (Image credit: Torsus)

Interior fittings and fixtures are finely crafted, with backlit shelving, strip wood ceilings and leather banquettes. Up front there’s belted seating for four, along with a diner-style table, faced by the kitchen. Twin beds are located at the rear, with storage filling every available nook and cranny. The Liberra’s accommodation is also heated and cooled.

Detail design in the Liberra's interior (Image credit: Torsus)

All this is hauled along by a hefty six-cylinder diesel engine with a 12-speed gearbox and all-terrain suspension, creating a rig capable of making a comfortable camp some distance from the beaten track. The new high roof also incorporates a pair of powerful LED headlights to light the way ahead.

Torsus Praetorian Liberra (Image credit: Torsus)

For around a quarter of the price of the Praetorian Liberra, Torsus has another option for adventurous off-roaders. The new Terrastorm Camper is a ruggedised Volkswagen Crafter packed with space-efficient kit and underpinned by four-wheel-drive, raised suspension and all terrain tires.

Torsus Terrastorm Camper (Image credit: Torsus)

Torsus Terrastorm Camper with awning (Image credit: Torsus)

At the rear is a bespoke Nestbox, a sliding rear galley system that contains a cooker, sink and small fridge to turn the Terrastorm into a self-sufficient base station for longer hikes, climbs and forays into the field. Other options include a folding rear mattress platform that’ll sleep two, along with a side awning. The Terrastorm was developed in collaboration with Egoe, a Czech Republic-based camper conversion specialists.

The Terrastorm interior can include a fold-down bed (Image credit: Torsus)

A slide-out galley kitchen at the rear of the Torsus Terrastorm (left) along with the passenger seats (right) (Image credit: Torsus)

Torsus Terrastorm Camper (Image credit: Torsus)

Torsus Praetorian Liberra, from €580,000,

Torsus Terrastorm Camper, from €130,000