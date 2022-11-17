Kia Niro EV combines quiet competence with engaging modern design

Do you really care passionately about cars? Are you a self-described ‘petrolhead’? Does the sound of a throaty exhaust trigger some kind of automotive ASMR deep inside you? If you’ve clicked on a story about the new Kia Niro EV then you probably won’t answer ‘yes’ to any of those questions.

(Image credit: Kia Motors)

Kia’s Niro EV is a car for those who firmly believe that four-wheeled transportation should just do its job and not over-commit to extraneous baggage like ‘brand DNA’, personality, spirit, verve, or what-have-you. Kia has evolved into a very straight down the line company, seemingly more committed than ever to unfussy design and easy functionality.

(Image credit: Kia Motors)

The new Niro exemplifies this approach. Available as a conventional hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a pure EV, as tested here, it’s a modest-sized hatchback that is externally unfussy and internally accommodating. A simple two-tone paint job makes the EV stand apart from the hybrids, with daytime running lights marking out the extremeties of the ‘tiger face’ front end, a signature Kia look.

(Image credit: Kia Motors)

The Niro does a lot of things extremely well. It’s easy to drive, thanks to a sensible scale and good visibility. It rides well, cloaking the weight of the battery with well-tuned suspension and deft steering. Inside, there are well laid-out switches and infotainment screens that don’t bamboozle with unnecessary complexity. It’s also very well equipped, with heated and cooled seats to avoid using the battery-draining aircon, and the ability to power electrical devices like vacuum cleaners and laptops from the main battery.

(Image credit: Kia Motors)

Kia has made good use of the innate power of an EV. The car generates the equivalent of 201bhp, giving it a welcome boost in ‘sport’ mode, as well as a claimed 285 mile range – expect about 80-90 per cent of this in normal, everyday use.

(Image credit: Kia Motors)

In many respects, Kia has now manoeuvred itself into a similar position that Audi and BMW held at the turn of the century, when the German brands were jostling for the role of design and technology leader in a car industry driving relentlessly upmarket. However, the type of tech that once defined ‘premium’ is now thoroughly mainstream, and a strong, idiosyncratic design and thorough, reliable engineering is more appealing than the power of a badge.

(Image credit: Kia Motors)

Built to exacting specifications in South Korea on a new platform (the Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, architecture), the Niro EV is one of 14 EV models the company will launch be launching by 2027. EVs currently make up nearly a third of Kia’s current UK sales, and cars like the Niro will no doubt boost that percentage.

Also on the horizon are a speedier GT version of the excellent Kia EV6 (which replaces the old-school but swift and elegant Kia Stinger), as well as a production version of the Tonka Toy-like EV9 electric SUV concept.

By not adopting the conventional metrics of premium cars – performance and luxury – Kia is quietly transforming the middle ground.

Kia Niro EV, from £36,795

kia.com (opens in new tab)