Meet the Civilized Cycles Model 1 e-bike, traditionally styled but laden with tech
The Civilized Cycles Model 1 is an e-bike for the city, with practicality, performance and room for two
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Another day, another e-bike. This time, the focus is on practicality, craft and quality, thanks to Brooklyn-based manufacturer Civilized Cycles and its new Model 1. There’s a clear retro influence on the Model 1, with a step-through frame and distinctive rear panniers, but Civilized emphasises that comfort, convenience and practicality were its driving forces.
Civilized Cycles was set up by long-term cyclist and biker Zachary Schieffelin, also the founder and CEO of Vespa Soho, America’s largest Vespa dealership. Schieffelin has been in the e-bike game for eight years and the Model 1 is a culmination of combining this experience with the skills of a team of designers, engineers, and technologists from around the world.
The name is no accident, for the Civilized Cycles Model 1 is designed to be upright, sedate and relaxing to ride, even if it is capable of a 28mph top speed. This is a Class 3 e-bike, with a separate throttle, rather than pedal assist, hence the impressive turn of pace. With the optional second battery installed, the Model 1 will take you up to 60 miles.
Civilized Cycles Model 1 e-bike: room for two
Comfort and security are taken care of by Civilized’s ‘AirTechTM’ suspension, an automatic system that maintains a stable and well-damped ride across any surface. The hydroformed aluminium frame is designed to be strong enough to carry two adults.
Then there’s the panniers. Apparently designed by a ‘team that works with Nasa and Nike’, the twin storage compartments are clad in carbon-fibre panels, with expandable, concertina-like interiors that take the capacity from 20 to 80 litres of luggage. Integrated display, taillights and auto-dimming headlights, as well as a brake light, complete the safety package.
Civilized Cycles Model 1, $4,999, CivilizedCycles.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Café House in Brazil’s Minas Gerais slots into a sloping site
The Café House is a finely brewed mix of lightness and mass that blends a living space, sleeping area, and inner courtyard with the external landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Villa Mabrouka is a peaceful retreat in Yves Saint Laurent’s former Tangiers home
Jasper Conran's Villa Mabrouka transforms Yves Saint Laurent’s former 1940s home in Tangiers into a cosseting and elegant 12-room hotel
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Jewellery goes punk in Bucherer’s ‘Rock Diamonds’ collection
Bucherer’s diamond cuts and polished gold make for fine and high jewellery with an edge
By Hannah Silver Published