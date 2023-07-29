Meet the Civilized Cycles Model 1 e-bike, traditionally styled but laden with tech

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Another day, another e-bike. This time, the focus is on practicality, craft and quality, thanks to Brooklyn-based manufacturer Civilized Cycles and its new Model 1. There’s a clear retro influence on the Model 1, with a step-through frame and distinctive rear panniers, but Civilized emphasises that comfort, convenience and practicality were its driving forces.

(Image credit: Civilized Cycles)

Civilized Cycles was set up by long-term cyclist and biker Zachary Schieffelin, also the founder and CEO of Vespa Soho, America’s largest Vespa dealership. Schieffelin has been in the e-bike game for eight years and the Model 1 is a culmination of combining this experience with the skills of a team of designers, engineers, and technologists from around the world.

(Image credit: Civilized Cycles)

The name is no accident, for the Civilized Cycles Model 1 is designed to be upright, sedate and relaxing to ride, even if it is capable of a 28mph top speed. This is a Class 3 e-bike, with a separate throttle, rather than pedal assist, hence the impressive turn of pace. With the optional second battery installed, the Model 1 will take you up to 60 miles.

Civilized Cycles Model 1 e-bike: room for two

(Image credit: Civilized Cycles)

Comfort and security are taken care of by Civilized’s ‘AirTechTM’ suspension, an automatic system that maintains a stable and well-damped ride across any surface. The hydroformed aluminium frame is designed to be strong enough to carry two adults.

(Image credit: Civilized Cycles)

Then there’s the panniers. Apparently designed by a ‘team that works with Nasa and Nike’, the twin storage compartments are clad in carbon-fibre panels, with expandable, concertina-like interiors that take the capacity from 20 to 80 litres of luggage. Integrated display, taillights and auto-dimming headlights, as well as a brake light, complete the safety package.

Civilized Cycles Model 1, $4,999, CivilizedCycles.com