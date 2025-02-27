A cavalcade of Kias is announced as the South Korean manufacturer bolsters its EV line-up

Kia’s line-up of electric vehicles is now virtually complete. At the company’s ‘2025 Kia EV Day’ in Tarragona, Spain, the final piece of the jigsaw was revealed with the Concept EV2, a lightly disguised version of the small B-Segment SUV that will soon enter production. Concept EV2 was shown alongside the production versions of the Kia EV4, which arrives as both a saloon and hatchback.

Kia EV2 Concept (Image credit: Kia)

These new cars will soon join the existing line-up of Kia EV3, EV6 and EV9. Of course, that leaves a few gaps (EV1, EV7 and EV8) should the market for EVs expand still further. Kia hinted that a city-friendly EV1 was in the works, with EV7 and EV8 left over for crossover and sporting variants. Until then, the EV2 will join the ranks as the brand's most compact EV.

Kia EV2 Concept (Image credit: Kia)

Kia EV2 Concept interior. The door arrangement is unlikely to make it to production (Image credit: Kia)

The PV5 van also made its debut in production form. Kia has been teasing various configurations of this highly flexible platform, including the PV5 WKNDR concept and didn’t disappoint with a range of production models that include cargo, crew, wheelchair access and consumer versions.

Kia PV5 Passenger (Image credit: Kia)

The latter, the PV5 Passenger, can be seen as a direct competitor to VW’s ID.Buzz, with the added bonus of more interior volume and flexibility that should lead to the inevitable camper conversions. Underpinning the PV5 is Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service, an ultra-flexible platform.

Kia PV5 Passenger (Image credit: Kia)

Kia PV5 Passenger interior (Image credit: Kia)

The PV5 variants are part of Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy, all part of a unified approach to all forms of personal mobility that we can expect to see scaling up and down in the future.

Kia EV4 sedan (Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV4 is perhaps the most commercially significant reveal. Catering to the tastes of both the European and Asian markets with a five-door hatchback and four-door saloon, the EV4 is a premium mass market C-segment car that’ll suit everyone from fleet buyers to families, taxi cabs and car shares.

Kia EV4 hatchback (Image credit: Kia)

Featuring a softer evolution of Kia’s current design language, the EV4 range will come with either a standard 58.3kWh or optional 81.4kWh long-range battery. Early range projections suggest 430km and 630km respectively for the saloon, helped by an impressively slippery 0.23Cd drag coefficient. The 400V charge system should get the EV4 to 10-80% in just over half an hour.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kia EV4 sedan (Image credit: Kia)

As is increasingly common, the EV4 can supply power via Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality and can also act as a back-up battery via its Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) mode. Key functions can be relegated to your Apple Watch and there’s onboard support for streaming services like Netflix, with optional Harmon/Kardon speaker system for cinema-quality sound.

Kia EV4 hatchback dashboard (Image credit: Kia)

Other debuts include the AddGear system, previewed by the PV5 WKNDR and EV9 ADVNTR concepts, a way of adding custom accessories for a wide variety of commercial and consumer tasks. Kia is also teaming up with Samsung for in-car services for the PBV range.

The full Kia PV5 range (Image credit: Kia)

‘With models like the Kia EV4 and the vision shown in the Kia Concept EV2, we strive to democratise EV ownership, making the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions open to everyone,’ Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song told the gathered crowd of media and dealers. We’ll be driving the EV4 in due course when it arrives in Europe in late 2025.

2025 Kia EV Day, Tarragona, Spain (Image credit: Kia)

Kia.com