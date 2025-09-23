Leo, the first over ear headphones from Loewe, meld high-end components with craft and style
The Loewe Leo over ear headphones are the newest entrants into the realm of premium personal audio
Loewe is an audio brand with heritage. Based in Germany with over a century of history, the company is best known for its televisions and audio players. Now for the first time the company is venturing into headphones, targeting a suitably premium price point that reflects the audio expertise and premium material approach that characterises Loewe’s other products (although there’s also the small matter of accommodating the fees of Loewe’s high-profile ambassadors, footballer Kylian Mbappé and superstar DJ David Guetta).
Loewe’s first foray into over ear headphones are the Loewe Leo. Right out of the box, the new headphones incorporate the latest suite of technology as well the latest codecs. This includes Hi-Res Audio Wireless support, Spatial Audio, Bluetooth LE, Dolby Atmos, and an Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation system with a full transparency mode. The headphones offer a maximum listening time of 65 hours.
Designed for portability and well as all-enveloping sound, the Loewe Leo has a fold-flat form factor and comes in midnight blue and moonlight beige with a matching protective hard case. There’s also a leather carry bag while the headband and cushions use soft leather, paired with anodised aluminium finishes. The company stresses that ‘most of the components’ in Leo are repairable and/or upgradeable.
All this is powered through Loewe’s own app, with a new profile system, ‘Mimi Sound Personalisation’. Loewe is also offering an integrated AI voice assistant with real-time translation, although it remains to be seen if this’ll match up to the quality of established services.
For those who want a step up from the everyday, Loewe has also announced a collectors’ edition, designed in collaboration with jewellers Jacob & Co. The Leo Bespoke edition consists of ten pairs of gemstone-adorned headphones, complete with six-figure price-tag.
Loewe Leo, €1,299, Loewe.tv, Loewe.International
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Bang & Olufsen hits the high end with its newest luxury earbuds, the Beo Grace
Crafted from aluminium, encased in leather and featuring the newest in control technology and audio processing, the jewel-like Bang & Olufsen Beo Grace earbuds are high art for the ears
-
A first look at Burberry’s S/S 2026 show set, which takes over Perks Field in Kensington Palace
The historic British house returns to the Hyde Park location for the first time in nearly a decade, staging a collection that celebrated the relationship between music and fashion in Britain
-
Baxter’s first UK flagship store opens in London’s Italian Design District
A storied Edwardian building turns contemporary Italian furniture gallery on Brompton Road