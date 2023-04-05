Sony ZV-E1 full-frame vlog camera goes all-out for the creator market

Smart money is on the eventual extinction of the digital camera market, at least in the once thriving consumer sector. Digital camera sales were down a harrowing 87 per cent in the decade between 2010 and 2020 as people switched to the smartphone in their pockets. As the latter grew in sophistication and quality, the demand for traditional, interchangeable lens cameras will continue to shrink until only the pros have a need for them. At the same time, however, the ‘prosumer’ sphere has expanded, thanks in part to the boom in online content creation.

Sony ZV-E1 full-frame vlog camera

This is where Sony sees a gap in the market. The new Sony ZV-E1 takes the know-how gleaned from the company’s Alpha camera sub-brand, introduced in 2006, and injects it into a compact, multifunctional device designed specifically for creating high-quality video content.

In addition to shooting 4K video at 60fps (eventually rising to 120fps with a forthcoming update), the ZV-E1 has a number of autofocus, autoframing and face recognition modes, allowing for a variety of different filming approaches to be easily accommodated, from close-up product reviews to tracking focus in walk and talk interviews or pieces to camera.

On top of this, there’s an AI-driven image stabilisation system, which can crop and frame a moving subject so that background movement is minimised, as well as a collection of cinematic filters, together with image banding and a custom 24fps rate to mimic traditional film. Most importantly of all, the ZV-E1 can use any of the huge variety of lenses in Sony's E-mount system, from an all-rounder 28-60mm zoom lens, a huge range of focal lengths from 12mm to 1200mm, and the ability to use Sony’s pro-rated G Master series.

Naturally, the camera is capable of livestreaming as well, in addition to a number of slow-motion modes, as well as a direct link to Sony’s Creators’ app. Another impressive tool is the AI-based Auto Framing, that allows a static tripod-mounted camera to frame a moving subject to give the impression of a smooth tracking shot. High quality multi-directional mics mean that a separate audio recorder isn’t always necessary.

Unlike many high-end digital cameras, which strive to emulate the hands-on approach of traditional 35mm, the Sony ZV-E1 is pared back and straightforward. The fully reversible screen allows for deep diving through all the menus, whilst the most used controls are kept to a minimum, as well as being replicated on the handgrip/tripod.

Whilst the vast majority of social media content is still created on mobile, influencers are constantly upping their technological arsenal, investing in lighting rigs, drones and dollies, high-spec editing suites and, most importantly of all, the cameras themselves. The Sony ZV-E1 full-frame vlog camera is designed to future-proof your content flow, ensuring your best side is on show at all times.

Sony ZV-E1 full-frame vlog camera, body only from £2,350, Sony.co.uk (opens in new tab)