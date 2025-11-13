NordicTrack, together with its affiliated iFIT fitness plan subscription service, is branching out into a new sport. Best known for its range of home fitness gear, including the RW900 Rower, X24 Treadmill and X24 Bike, NordicTrack’s kit is united by the iFIT service, which delivers a tailored, private workout via an onboard 24-inch touchscreen, with app connectivity to track progress and stats.

The NordicTrack Pilates Ultra Reformer has a 24-inch touchscreen (Image credit: NordicTrack)

The ecosystem works well but there was room for another piece of kit. Enter Reform RX, manufacturer of upscale Pilates machines and now newly acquired by iFIT. Co-founded by Yvie McGaffin, who becomes the new director of Product Marketing for Pilates at iFIT, the company will build on its model portfolio with two new versions of the Ultra series smart reformers, the Ultra 1 Reformer and Ultra 1 Reformer RX-S.

Drawing on the company’s experience building commercial-grade Pilates reformers, the new Ultra models are sleek, compact and finished with high-end materials to complement a variety of interior schemes. Naturally, they also feature the signature screen through which users can access the full range of iFIT workouts, training sessions and progress tracking.

The NordicTrack Ultra 1 Reformer and Ultra 1 Reformer RX-S (Image credit: NordicTrack)

According to iFIT’s CEO Kevin Duffy, the new NordicTrack Ultra Reformer Series is ‘about unlocking a new way to move. We are bringing the Pilates studio experience home and expanding what’s possible for our members through expert instruction and workout personalisation on our reformers.’

Wallpaper* spoke to McGaffin about the new machines and what it’s taken to bring them to market.

Wallpaper*: What design decisions had to be made to transform the Reform RX experience into the home?

Yvie McGaffin: When we began designing for the home, our goal was not simply to shrink a commercial reformer. We wanted to reimagine what the experience could feel like outside of a studio setting. In a studio, reformers live in shared spaces filled with movement and energy. At home, it becomes something more personal. It transforms into a space to slow down, connect with your body, and focus on each movement with intention.

Every material, line, and interface was chosen to integrate naturally into a home environment. It needed to look as beautiful sitting still as it does in motion. The Ultra 1 Reformer is quiet, sculptural, and designed with the care you would expect from a piece of fine furniture, balancing form and function in equal measure.

A detail of the Ultra 1 Reform RX-S (Image credit: NordickTrack)

W*: Is it a matter of altering the scale and materials to better fit home studios?

YM: Scale and materials were part of it, but the real change came from rethinking how a reformer should live in someone’s home. When we created the Smart Spine system and push-button resistance, we were not just making it more functional. We wanted to make the experience simpler and more inspiring. These innovations transformed the way people interact with the machine, both visually and physically.

The maple and walnut wood detailing and chrome accents on the footbar and toggles were intentional design choices. They celebrate craftsmanship and precision, showing that performance equipment can also be beautiful. Our goal was for users to feel how seamless and intuitive reformer Pilates could be when thoughtful design meets innovation.

NordicTrack Pilates Ultra Reformer RX-S (Image credit: NordicTrack)

W*: What are the key innovations of the new model?

YM: The Ultra Reformer Series redefines what Pilates equipment can be. The Smart Spine system replaces traditional exposed springs with an enclosed, intelligent design that enhances both safety and aesthetics. It senses and responds to movement through iFIT’s connected interface, allowing every session to adapt to the user in real time.

The push-button resistance feature builds on that same idea of simplicity and control. With one touch, resistance adjusts automatically when the carriage is safely docked. It keeps users focused on movement and rhythm instead of mechanics.

We also engineered the glide to be nearly silent. That quietness helps users find full concentration and connection in their practice. True innovation in Pilates, in my view, should make movement feel effortless and technology should support you without distraction.

NordicTrack Rower RW900 (Image credit: NordicTrack)

W*: How does Reform Ultra fit into the iFIT model? Is there cross-compatibility with other machines in terms of how workouts are structured?

YM: Becoming part of the iFIT family has opened up incredible possibilities for Reform RX. This launch expands the Ultra product line and introduces Pilates as a key part of iFIT’s connected ecosystem.

Each Ultra Reformer session connects to iFIT’s digital platform, adapting to the user’s progress and creating a personalised experience. Pilates now sits alongside iFIT’s most popular modalities, such as treadmills, bikes, and rowers. This allows users to move between workouts while maintaining one continuous and cohesive training journey. It is an exciting step that brings together thoughtful design, advanced technology, and the artistry of mindful movement.

NordicTrack's range includes the X24 Treadmill and X24 Bike (Image credit: NordicTrack)

W*: What are the key challenges behind designing a machine for this kind of Pilates in terms of safety, structure, strength, and aesthetics?

YM: Designing the Ultra was about finding the right balance between power and precision. Pilates is such a thoughtful and controlled form of movement that every design choice had to respect that.

Safety was always the first priority, but beauty was never an afterthought. The enclosed Smart Spine, the smooth glide, and the blend of wood and metal were all created to feel stable, supportive, and elegant.

The biggest challenge was making something so technical feel completely natural. The goal was for the equipment to fade into the background so the focus stays on movement. When a reformer moves with you rather than against you, that is when design truly serves its purpose.

The new NordicTrack Pilates Ultra Reformer (Image credit: NordicTrack)

W*: Will Reform RX continue to supply commercial machines?

YM: Yes. The commercial line continues under the Reform RX name through Freemotion Fitness, an iFIT Inc. brand. The Ultra 1 Reform RX-S is designed for professional studios and gyms but can also be used in home settings for those who want a studio-level experience.

NordicTrack Pilates Ultra Reformer, more information at NordicTrack.com, @NordicTrack