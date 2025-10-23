Leica launches itself into the electronic viewfinder era with the new Leica M EV1
For the first time, Leica has introduced an electronic viewfinder in an M-series camera, enhancing access and ease of use of this photographic icon
Leica has finally brought the iconic M camera fully into the modern age by adding a model with an electronic viewfinder (EVF). The new M EV1 might be anathema to some diehard Leica fans, but others will trust the storied German camera maker to make the most of modern EVF technology and use it to enhance this legendary camera model.
The viewfinder itself uses a 5.76-megapixel screen for the highest possible image quality, along with a full suite of exposure data on display, without overlapping the actual image itself. Describing the innovation as a ‘milestone’ for this camera system, the new model joins the extant digital and analogue M cameras with their standard optical rangefinder.
The M EV1 is best paired with Leica’s fast Summilux and Noctilux lenses, both of which offer very shallow depths of field, and the system also assists when making pictures using telephoto, macro and even ultra-wide-angle lenses. The first digital M was 2006’s M8 and since then the ‘M’ range has expanded to include a variety of models that include the black-and-white only M11 Monochrom and the analogue M-A.
All models share an aesthetic, even if the details differ, and are handmade in Germany. The premium feel includes the precisely milled metal case and leatherette covering – here finished with a unique pattern to distinguish it from the rangefinder models. The new EVF has a real-time exposure preview for even more creative control and can be finely adjusted to suit variations in user’s eyesight.
The viewfinder is paired with a touch panel on the rear of the camera and operation of the latter ceases when the eye sensor detects the use of the EVF. The M EV1 has integrated focus assist and a focus zoom option for fine-tuning manual focus, the operation of which can be triggered by the lever on the front of the camera, along with the digital zoom function.
The M EV1 comes with Leica’s Maestro III chip for image processing, along with 64GB of internal memory (and an SD card slot, of course). Connectivity via cable, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth links the camera with Leica’s FOTOS App for additional processing, with low-energy Bluetooth capable of automatically uploading images to a smartphone as you shoot. Another key technology is Content Credentials (also used on the M11-P and M11-D), a digital signature system that can trace post-processing and track the image’s origins.
Leica M EV1, £6,840.00 / €7,950.00 / $8,995.00, Leica-Camera.com, @Leica-Camera
