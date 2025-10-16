Fuseproject and Tuux join forces to create a womb-like meditation retreat for the workspace

The Iris Meditation Pod is a new solution to the perennial issue of workplace contentment. Designed by OpenSeed, in collaboration with Yves Béhar of Fuseproject and the Mexico City-based design studio Tuux, the Iris isn’t just about the physical structure, but an onboard cocktail of multisensory tools designed to destress and relax even the most uptight executive.

Jonathan Marcoschamer, Founder and CEO of OpenSeed, describes the Iris Pod as a support for professional workers in high-stress environments, with a focus on healthcare-based workspaces as well as the expected corporate and hospitality clients. ‘We’re thrilled to introduce the much-needed Iris Pod to the world,’ says Marcoschamer, [it provides] a solution that not only addresses a real problem but also serves as a gateway for countless people to begin meditating and accessing higher states of mental wellbeing.’

In development for three years, the compact structure creates an all-enveloping ‘womb-like’ space in which to retreat completely from daily noise and stress. With integrated vibro-acoustic technology, along with light and aromatherapy options and piped-in custom soundscapes and guided meditations, OpenSeed reckons that it’ll take just 12 minutes for the Iris Pod to increase the subject’s alpha waves, traditionally associated with a more restful state.

The idea of ‘designing for human recharge’ underpinned Fuseproject’s approach. ‘[We wanted to] seamlessly connect human-centered design with the science of wellness,’ says Béhar, ‘The pod is designed to be an intentional and intimate wellness refuge where calm and connection are realized. A new aesthetic created with felt and wood materiality complements its surroundings while maintaining its design-forward presence.’

To achieve all this, the Iris Pod is well insulated against sound, with vibro acoustic flooring to match the felt-lined walls. The bent wood structure and bracing is an aesthetic match for upscale office interiors, and the Pod itself has a soft locking mechanism and a ‘do not disturb’ indicator.

‘Fuseproject has been an extraordinary partner throughout the OpenSeed journey,’ Marcoschamer says, ‘Their unique ability to bridge design and wellness helped us bring a bold vision into reality, shaping a product that’s now ready for the world. From the very beginning, they understood this was never just about building a meditation pod - it’s about building a movement to make wellness accessible to professionals everywhere.’

The Iris Meditation Pod builds on the company’s initial Pod design to create something better suited for integration into a workspace without appearing too corporate or ‘appliance-like’. To date, OpenSeed has worked with major companies like Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, Fairmont Hotels, and the Canopy Co-working spaces to install the product.

