Dyson unveils a swathe of labour-saving devices to suck and blow order back into your home
From new robotic vacuums to powerful fans, this year’s Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin laid bare the company’s plans for home appliance hegemony
Steady yourself – especially if your home is in dire need of cleaning, mopping or aerating – for Dyson has issued a deluge of new products. At the Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin, Sir James Dyson presented a selection of extensive upgrades and innovative technologies. We’ve sifted through the available information to bring you a round-up of what’s new in Dyson’s world.
Dyson PencilVac
First up is the forthcoming Dyson PencilVac. We’ve already previewed this slender piece of industrial design, intended to be world's slimmest vacuum cleaner, the PencilVac is due to go on sale early next year. Just 38mm in diameter, the appliance incorporates a dust compressing system to maximise the amount you can suck up, as well as the usual array of filters.
Dyson Piston Animal Submarine DS60
That elaborate nomenclature indicates the performance capabilities of the new Dyson Piston Animal SubmarineTM DS60, available immediately. Designed for pet-loving households who need a heavy-duty cleaner capable of scooping up long hair and working well in both wet and dry environments, the DS60 incorporates the latest Dyson designed and built Hyperdymium 900W motor.
Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene
Building on the tech developed for the original wet and dry machine, the Dyson WashG1, the Clean+Wash Hygiene features a simplified design language and working process. Bolder colours emphasise the sculptural qualities of the appliance.
Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai robot
The latest robotic vacuum to come out of the Dyson labs is the Spot+Scrub. The focus here is on stain detection, with an onboard AI trained in ‘200 types of household substances and objects’ so that it can revisit stubborn marks again and again until they are no more.
Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact
Launching early next year, the HushJet Purifier Compact is a quiet but powerful air purifier designed to capture airborne particles and allergens from dust to pet dander to pollen. With ultra-quiet operation, thanks in part to turbulence-reducing shape of the nozzles, the HushJet is aimed primarily at bedrooms.
Dyson Cool CF1
Also available now, the CF1 is the latest in the company’s line of bladeless fans. Combining a quiet sleep mode with a greater range of oscillation that ever before, along with low energy consumption despite its ability to push out 370 litres of airflow a second, the CF1 is an excellent performer.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox
The PH2 combines air purification with cooling and a humidifier function, making it a useful multi-purpose machine. Available now.
Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum
The V8 Cyclone is an evolution of the current V8, with added runtime thanks to improved battery technology and more suction power. A compact cordless vacuum, it’s one of the company’s big sellers.
Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat fan heater
A bladeless fan heater, coming soon, the HF1 is also the first of this segment to be fully connected, allowing users to control the temperature via Dyson’s MyDyson app. An onboard sleep timer and quiet sleep mode make it a good bedroom companion.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
