Bang & Olufsen bring the noise with the refined and ultra rare Beolab 90 Titan Edition speakers

The latest creation to emerge from Bang & Olufsen’s exclusive Atelier service is a strictly limited edition of the company’s flagship speaker, the mighty Beolab 90. The faceted structure of this massive piece of high-fidelity audio was previously given a fresh look through a collaboration with French leathermaker Berluti, but the new Titan Edition takes the 90 to another level.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Titan Edition (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

In addition to marking a century of Bang & Olufsen, the Beolab 90 Titan Edition also marks a decade since the speaker originally debuted. To celebrate the unconventional form factor of the flagship, the Titan Edition pares the structure back down to the bare essentials, removing the acoustic veils to showcase the hand-finished aluminium cabinet – all 65kg of it – that houses the power.

The specifications are certainly impressive; the Beolab 90 delivers 8,200 watts per speaker, thanks to its array of 18 premium drivers. ‘More than a celebration of our legacy, this edition showcases a level of craftsmanship and bespoke capability that only Bang & Olufsen can create,’ says B&O’s CEO Kristian Teär, ‘It is a bold statement of what’s possible when artistry, technology and vision converge.’

The Titan Edition also has polished base panels to contrast with the raw finish of the exposed frame, with the tweeter housing machined from a single block of solid aluminium and each individual fastener polished and engraved with ‘1925’, the year of Bang & Olufsen’s inception.

This new Atelier edition will be the first of five projects created to celebrate Bang & Olufsen’s centenary year. With the ‘standard’ speakers coming in at £141,000 per pair, the Titan Edition will no doubt add another level of expense. For diehard fans of the brand, the Beolab 90 Titan Edition represents a new peak of sound and design.

Beolab 90 Titan Edition, details on request from Bang & Olufsen flagship stores, Bang-Olufsen.com @BangOlufsen