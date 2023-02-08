Zegna’s ‘Triple Stitch’ sneaker captures the house’s 112 years of innovation

A new collection from Zegna channels the sense of lightness and refresh which comes with the arrival of spring, seeing creative director Alessandro Sartori create pieces whereby ‘progressive practicality meets tradition and craftsmanship’.

These values are encapsulated in Zegna’s ’Triple Stitch’ sneaker, a streamlined slip-on style that has become one of the historic Italian house’s signature designs – its criss-cross elasticated fastening recalling the three hand stitches on a suit lapel. Each pair is completed with a lightweight, flexible rubber sole.

Zegna’s ‘Triple Stitch’ sneaker

Zegna Oasi Cashmere S/S 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Zegna)

As such, the design – which arrives this season in fresh iterations, including new shades of grained leather, canvas and butter-soft suede – draws a line back to Zegna’s roots in Oasi Zegna, the now-nature park which housed the brand’s first wool mill in the Alps of northern Italy.

Calling the design a ‘centrepiece of Zegna’s modern wardrobe’ which ‘transcends dress codes’, the design also comes to symbolise the house’s 112 years of innovation, deftly combining a contemporary silhouette and sportswear elements with the rich history of craft synonymous with Zegna.

‘Made for every moment,’ says the house of the style, which has become a perennial bestseller.

Zegna Oasi Cashmere S/S 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Zegna)

The release of new versions of the ‘Triple Stitch’ sneaker coincides with the larger release of the new Oasi Cashmere collection – its name drawing inspiration from Oasi Zegna nature park – which is crafted from fibres the brand commits to certifying as 100 per cent traceable by 2024.

Pieces comprise soft cotton-cashmere knits, padded down vests, signature overshirts, and sportswear-inspired jackets in warm, earthy shades and lightweight textures – the perfect elements for a spring wardrobe refresh.

zegna.com (opens in new tab)