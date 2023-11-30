Acetate rims take Lindberg eyewear to a new level of barely-thereness
Danish brand Lindberg embodies the minimalist elegance and understated cool that epitomises the Scandinavian approach to life. There was a time when eyewear was a purely functional form, an essential but often unattractive piece of apparatus for those whose sight needed correcting. But the world of eyewear has changed considerably in recent decades, aided by the likes of the innovative Aarhus-based brand.
At its laboratories, on the Jutland Peninsula’s east coast, Lindberg’s extensive team of design engineers team push the possibilities of form and material to new limits. It was one of the first eyewear brands in the world to recognise the potential of titanium, a transition metal that has the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any element.
As sturdy as steel but weighing 45 per cent less, titanium is also double the strength of aluminium, but only 60 per cent heavier. Versatile, malleable, non-magnetic, non-corrosive, electrically non-conductive and accepting of machining to gossamer thinness, the metal’s biocompatibility makes it ideal for creating everything from bone stabilisers and dental implants to spectacles.
In 2021, Lindberg launched its ultra-thin, near weightless Thintanium collection. Essentially rimless in appearance, the collection maintains the stability of a full titanium front by embedding a virtually undetectable, ultra-thin front in the groove of the lenses. Named after the revolutionary thin titanium thread developed by Lindberg, Thintanium’s sparing aesthetic, sleek design and screwless hinge configuration ensures a super-light construction, with frames weighing as little as 3.3g.
Now, Lindberg has elevated this iconic collection by incorporating acetate inner rims, which allow for the ability to mount thinner lenses. Integrating the acetate rims into the frame enables individuals with higher prescriptions to experience the joy of lightweight eyewear while maintaining visual clarity, allowing for an elegant fusion of comfort, functionality and style.
‘The evolution of the Thintanium collection represents our dedication to continuous innovation and personalisation,’ says Roberto Vedovotto, CEO and President of Kering Eyewear, which owns Lindberg. ‘We believe that eyewear should not only reflect one’s style, but also provide unparalleled comfort. With the addition of acetate inner rims and the option for lighter lenses, wearers can now enjoy a bespoke eyewear experience that enhances both their vision and overall comfort.’
Lindberg’s commitment to individuality is further amplified through the modular system, which allows wearers to customise the shape, temple, size and colour of their eyewear. The addition of acetate rims expands the scope of personalisation, offering customers countless opportunities to make adjustments to create truly unique eyewear, specifically tailored to the wearer.
