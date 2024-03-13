C.P. Company unites with Kiko Kostadinov on offbeat utility wear that transforms to your needs

In 2020, cult Italian sportswear brand C.P. Company united with Bulgaria-born, London-based fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov on a limited-edition jacket. A bold signal green, the ‘Sinesis’ jacket combined C.P. Company’s technical expertise (protective Co-Ted nylon fabric, a utilitarian design) with Kostadinov’s conceptual approach, which is defined by unexpected combinations of colour and texture and unorthodox pattern-cutting.

Four years on, the second chapter of the collaboration has been revealed by C.P. Company in a much-anticipated launch (both brands are well known for their devout followers, meaning launches regularly sell out and become rare fashion ‘grails’). The capsule, which was released yesterday (12 March 2024) comprises three limited-edition pieces under the C.P. Company x Kiko Kostadinov name: a modular jacket, cargo pants and a hoodie. C.P. Company describes the pieces as encapsulating Kostadinov’s ‘pioneering approach’ to design.

The pieces themselves capture the underlying strangeness which pulsates throughout Kostadinov’s work: the pullover jacket is crafted from cool, industrial steel grey Flatt-Nylon (an emerised, sanded nylon with tough Mais gabardine) with a central fastening allowing the style to metamorphose into a zipped bag (which can then be worn as an accessory to the jacket in its altered state). A longer back with curved hem, meanwhile, reflects the silhouettes in Kostadinov’s own collections.

The hoodie comes in an electric shade of green with contrast stitching and mesh inserts and is titled ‘Sinesis’, in reference to the designer’s original jacket for the brand. Completing the capsule is a pair of cargo pants, a panelled style in the same steel grey emerised nylon and Mais gabardine as the jacket. It’s completed with slanted flap utility pockets.

The collaboration, which is captured in a series of polarised images photographed in a studio and amid nature, is available now on cpcompany.com and in the brand’s flagship stores in Milan and London – we would advise moving fast.

