Pet wear to furniture, introducing Balenciaga Objects

Revealed today, Balenciaga Objects is the latest offshoot of the Parisian house under Demna’s creative directorship, promising an array of objects for the home – from pet wear and scent to limited-edition collectibles and bespoke furniture. Arriving in time for the imminent festive season, the various items appear in a campaign titled ‘Balenciaga Gift Shop’ photographed by Gabriele Galimberti.

Several of the items are evocative of hotel merchandise, seeing a teapot, plates, a bowl and various dishes made in a collaboration with Ginori 1735 decorated with ‘Balenciaga Hotel & Resorts’ artwork, alongside a bath rug, towel and door mat. Other pieces include those made for celebration – silver-rimmed wine glasses, champagne flutes and coasters – as well as playful riffs on more quotidian objects, as has become synonymous with Demna’s approach, from a stainless steel lunchbox and insulated tumbler to a candle holder evocative of an aluminium drinks can.

Introducing Balenciaga Objects

Balenciaga Objects ‘Balenciaga Gift Shop’ campaign (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Galimberti, courtesy of Balenciaga)

The Balenciaga Objects collection also comprises a number of pieces for canine companions: a stainless steel dog bowl, a harness and a necklace each comes with a personalised tag, while a dog lead has the appearance of a double-sided tape measure in reference to the house’s roots in couture dressmaking. A heart-shaped dog bed and matching blanket complete the set. Larger objects in the collection include a bench created from upcycled materials, part of a collaboration with Tejo Remy, a Dutch artist and product designer whose work often features furniture elements (similar custom pieces have previously appeared in Balenciaga stores). Elsewhere, a series of collectible pieces reimagines Demna’s most memorable designs at the house – from the ‘Triple S’ sneaker to the ‘Knife’ pump – as glass vases, gold-plated figurines or hand-painted ornaments.

Rounding out the Balenciaga Objects collection is a foray into scent, featuring the house’s latest fragrance in soap (complete with travel case), a scented ceramic tag for freshening wardrobes or chests of drawers, and incense cones for a rabbit-shaped incense burner.

Balenciaga Objects (Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga Objects)

The accompanying ‘Balenciaga Gift Shop’ campaign sees Galimberti – best known for his documentary photography, which ‘often makes for expansive portraits of everyday eccentricities’, as Balenciaga describes – photograph the various pieces among a group of children dressed in the Balenciaga kids’ line. Evocative of Galimberti’s Toy Stories series, it ‘is an exploration of what people collect and receive as gifts’, says the house.

The Balenciaga Objects collection is available from today (16 November 2022).

balenciaga.com (opens in new tab)