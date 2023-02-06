A foolproof winter skincare routine, step by step

The short days and cold temperatures of winter are hard enough without adding bad skin to the equation. We share the best winter skincare routine, step by step, so you can look good even if you are feeling down.

Winter skincare routine, step by step

1. Use a hydrating face wash

Winter tends to be the peak time for skin dryness, so it is particularly important to make sure you are using a hydrating facial wash that does not strip skin of the oils it needs.

Costa Brazil’s oil-based wash is the perfect solution, with a blend of Amazon-sourced ingredients such as soothing copaiba tree oil, firming and vitamin E-rich urucum shrub oil, and andiroba plant oil, which is rich in omega 6 and 9 fatty acids to help hydrate skin and improve cell turnover.

An oil at first, the wash turns into a milky foam upon being rubbed into skin to leave your face feeling smooth and refreshed.

2. Gently exfoliate

For moments when your skin is feeling extra dull and dry, try using Omorovicza’s Gentle Buffing Gelée, which is formulated with ultra-fine luffa particles to smooth away flakes and brighten your complexion without irritating skin during a season when it tends to be extra sensitive.

3. Regularly moisturise

Malin + Goetz’s new Advanced Renewal Moisturizer has the potential to be the brand’s next icon product as a three-in-one formulated to firm, hydrate, and smooth skin. Ultra-lightweight with a milky texture, the moisturiser feels great on skin and is packed with antioxidants to balance natural oils and apple stem cells to fight wrinkles.

If you are looking for a slightly thicker moisturiser, we are also fans of Horace’s Rich Face Moisturizer. With high-impact results at a reasonable cost, it's a reliable buy that effectively hydrates even the driest skin.

4. Get extra hydration with a facial oil

La Eva’s Jasmīna Oil-Serum is great to have on hand during the colder months as part of a winter skincare routine. It is a multipurpose oil that can be used for face, hair and body. We recommend using it alongside your gua sha routine on your face and post-exfoliation on your body.

Formulated with hydrating rosehip, almond and argan oils, and fragranced with a calming blend of jasmine and thyme oils, it is an ideal product to use when winding down at the end of a busy (and cold) day.

5. Don't forget body care

One of our favourite products for winter is Mantle’s The Hot Ex, a heat stimulating pre-shower exfoliator infused with CBD that warms skin on contact. The combination of heat and CBD makes it the perfect way to unwind after time spent in the chilly outdoors, not to mention a great way to exfoliate the dead skin cells that tend to run rampant during the drying winter months.

