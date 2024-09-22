No more lost luggage: this Eton shirt comes with its own travel insurance
Historic Swedish menswear brand Eton announces its new travel insurance scheme ‘The Phoenix Service’, which protects your shirt even when your luggage goes missing
Watching one sad, neglected suitcase do another slow, ambling loop on the airport conveyor belt while patiently and hopefully waiting for your own to magically appear through the shielded black curtains is not a fun scenario to find yourself in. What is worse is the stomach-sinking realisation that your luggage and personal belongings have gone astray.
While your bags may not be recovered, Eton, the historic Swedish menswear fashion brand, has decided to put together an initiative to ease the frustration of lost luggage and the accompanying hindrance to personal style. ‘The Phoenix Service’ is a free lifetime travel insurance for a wardrobe staple – Eton’s ‘White Signature Twill Shirt’ – ensuring that should your bag go missing, your Eton shirt will be replaced.
No lost luggage: Eton’s ‘The Phoenix Service’
Eton was founded in 1928 by Annie Pettersson, who had a clear motto: ‘Never hand over a shirt until you are completely satisfied with it’. The company has stayed true to its mission to produce the perfect, classic dress shirt ever since. Its crease-free cotton shirt is built on a classic silhouette, fine-tuned through a design approach that embraces Nordic craftsmanship and ‘a Milanese sense of flair’.
To use ‘The Phoenix Service’ is quite simple. First, purchase a ‘White Signature Twill Shirt’, whereby proof of insurance will be emailed. When this shirt is confirmed to be lost by the airline, a brand new one will be sent across.
David Thörewik, the CEO of Eton, says his own travel frustrations inspired the new insurance policy. ‘As a frequent traveller myself, I understand the sinking feeling of parting with your favourite pieces at check-in, wondering if they will reappear on the baggage carousel. Solving the issue of lost luggage is out of our hands, but at least now we can make our customers’ signature shirt rise from the ashes. After all, the only thing that can replace an Eton shirt is another Eton shirt.’
Eton’s ‘White Signature Twill Shirt’ is available from the brand’s website.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
